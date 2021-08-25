हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Janmashtami 2021

Janmashtami 2021: Ponder on these 5 lessons by Lord Krishna on life and success given to Arjun

5 quotes by Lord Krishna this Janamashtami for your bright and happy future

Janmashtami 2021: Ponder on these 5 lessons by Lord Krishna on life and success given to Arjun
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay for representational purpose only

New Delhi: Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu, is one of the most widely admired deities in Hinduism. He is known to have refashioned the spiritual and sequential destiny of mankind. Krishna, educated the world about devotion, dharma and reality of life.

Lord Krishna is a true spiritual guru that this universe has ever witnessed. 

Even after so many years Shri Krishna’s words of wisdom still hold value and meaning in today’s life.

Most of the quotes by Lord Krishna come from the battle of ‘Mahabharata’ where Lord Krishna enlightens Arjun with his wisdom.

We have brought you 5 quotes by Lord Krishna this Janamashtami for your bright and happy future.
 
1)    “Whatever happened was good. What’s happening is going well. Whatever will happen will also be good. Do not worry about the future. Live in the present.” – Lord Krishna 

2)    ” For one who has conquered his mind, a mind is best of friends, but for one who has failed to do so, a mind is the greatest enemy.” – Lord Krishna 

3)    “Happiness is a state of mind that has nothing to do with the external world.” – Lord Krishna 

4)    “Among all kinds of killers, time is the ultimate because time kills everything.” – Lord Krishna 

5)    “The mind is fickle. It won’t obey you every time the mind misbehaves, use your discretionary intellect to bring it back to the equanimous position.” – Lord Krishna 

Wishing you all to have a very happy Janmashtami!

