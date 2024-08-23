Janmashtami 2024: 12 Must Try Healthy & Delicious Sweets

Krishna Janmashtami is a delightful occasion to indulge, particularly when it comes to food. It celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, and among the customs practised by his devotees includes swinging the idol and reciting mantras at midnight, when Krishna was born. On August 26 this year, devotees will celebrate Janmashtami. But celebrating this important day doesn't mean giving up on your healthy eating objectives in exchange for creamy and sweet delicacies. Alternatively, you can create tasty but healthful treats and sweets. Desserts that fulfil your sweet need without the guilt can be made with healthy ingredients and a little creativity.

12 Guilt Free Sweets -

Pumpkin Barfi - A delicious healthful dessert. This burfi has a distinctive flavour thanks to the cardamom and saffron flavours.

Panjiri - It is a well-known Janmashtami cuisine that is heavy in calories and loaded with ghee and dry fruits.

Quinoa Apple Kheer - You can indulge guilt-free with this kheer consisting of quinoa, apples, skim milk, and pistachios.

Lauki Ki Barfi - Enjoy this healthy treat for a celebration. Before serving, stir in the chopped almonds and place in the refrigerator.

Banana Fritters - This dish is ideal for the holiday season because raw Kerala bananas are renowned for their health advantages.

Makhana Kheer - It is the ideal sweet dish for festivals in various parts of India. Garnish it with saffron threads and partially chopped makhana.

Nuts & Dates Ladoo - A Janmashtami celebration wouldn't be the same without laddoo. Opt for this nutritious substitute, it's both delicious and healthful.

Coconut Almond Barfi - Another Indian dish that livens up a celebration is barfi. To make it healthy, you can use jaggery in place of processed sugar.

Cranberry Almond Rice Kheer - For this dish, use honey in place of sugar. Nobody should say 'no' to a dessert bowl.

Aval Payasam - It is a creamy poha-based dessert. This delicacy, made with milk and ghee, is ideal for the god who adores dairy products.

Mewa Paag - Pistachios, almonds, cashews, and fox nuts combine to create a nutty, delectable, and antioxidant-rich Janmashtami delicacy.

Khajur Mishti Doi - It is a traditional Bengali dessert given a healthier makeover. As the name suggests, this sugar-free mishti doi is made with dates.