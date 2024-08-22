Krishna Janmashtami, one of the most revered festivals in Hinduism. It is a festival that expresses the essence of Hindu spirituality and cultural richness. It commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, a deity whose wisdom and love continue to guide and inspire humanity. As devotees come together to celebrate, they not only pay homage to a divine figure but also reaffirm their commitment to leading a life of righteousness and devotion.

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Puja Time and Duration

This year, as per Drik Panchang, Nishita Puja Time for Krishna Janmashtami 2024 will start from 12:01 AM on Aug 27 and end at 12:45 AM on Aug 27. The duration for Krishna Janmashtami is- 00 Hours 45 Mins.

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Date And Shubh Muhurat

Krishna Janmashtami also known as Gokulashtami, Shrikrishna Jayanti, Krishnasthami, and Janmashtami, the festival is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad. Krishna Janmashtami 2024 is the 5251st Birth Anniversary of Lord Krishna.

This year, as per Drik Panchang, Rohini Nakshatra for Janmashtami will start from 03:55 PM on Aug 26 and continue till 03:38 PM on Aug 27. Meanwhile, Ashtami Tithi will begin at 03:39 AM on Aug 26 and end at 02:19 AM on Aug 27.

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: History And Significance

The history of Krishna Janmashtami traces back to ancient India. Lord Krishna was born in Mathura to King Vasudeva and Queen Devaki, but he grew up in Gokul under the care of his foster parents, Nanda and Yashoda. His life is beautifully depicted in the ancient scriptures, primarily the Bhagavad Gita, Mahabharata, and Srimad Bhagavatam.

The birth of Lord Krishna took place in a tumultuous period when the evil King Kansa ruled Mathura. A divine prophecy had foretold that Kansa would be killed by Devaki's eighth child, which led to the king imprisoning Devaki and Vasudeva. However, Lord Krishna's miraculous birth in the middle of a stormy night, inside the prison, marked the beginning of a new era of righteousness and the eventual downfall of Kansa.

Krishna Janmashtami symbolizes the victory of good over evil and the triumph of dharma (righteousness) over adharma (unrighteousness). Lord Krishna, often referred to as the "God of Love" and the "Supreme Personality of Godhead," imparted invaluable wisdom through the Bhagavad Gita, emphasizing the importance of duty and devotion.

His teachings have transcended time and continue to inspire people to lead a life of virtue, empathy, and spirituality. The festival serves as a reminder of these teachings and encourages devotees to strive for a higher spiritual consciousness.

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Celebration

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with immense enthusiasm and devotion across India and among Hindu communities worldwide. The festivities commence at midnight, the time of Lord Krishna's birth, and continue throughout the day. Here are some key aspects of the celebration:

Fasting: Many devotees observe a fast on this day, consuming only water and fruits until midnight when the birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated with grandeur.

Midnight Aarti: At midnight, temples and homes resound with melodious bhajans (devotional songs) and prayers. The deity's idol or image is bathed, adorned, and offered special sweets, symbolizing the birth of Lord Krishna.

Dahi Handi: In Maharashtra and other regions, young men form human pyramids to break the "Dahi Handi" (pot of curd) suspended high above the ground. This reenacts Lord Krishna's mischievous childhood escapades of stealing butter and curd.

Jhanki and Processions: Elaborate jhankis (tableaux) depicting scenes from Lord Krishna's life are set up in temples and homes. Processions with beautifully decorated idols of Lord Krishna and Radha are conducted, accompanied by music and dance.

Feasting: A sumptuous feast is prepared with a variety of dishes, especially butter, milk, and sweets, as these were Lord Krishna's favorites.

Rasa Lila: In some regions, enactments of Lord Krishna's playful dance with the gopis (milkmaids) known as "Rasa Lila" are performed.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)