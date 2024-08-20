Kajari Teej 2024: A Sacred Day As Significant As Karwa Chauth

Every year, Kajri Teej is celebrated on the third day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of Bhadrapada, which this year falls on August 22. Kajri Teej is considered to be of equal importance as Karwa Chauth. According to Astrologer Parduman Suri, during Kajri Teej, which is specially celebrated in North India, married women adorn themselves with sixteen adornments and perform the ritualistic worship of Gauri-Shankar.

The similarity between Kajri Teej and Karwa Chauth is that on Kajri Teej, married women also observe a waterless fast wishing for their husband's long life, and they break their fast only after offering oblations to the moon in the evening. On Kajri Teej, married women fast for their husband's longevity. It is believed that worshiping Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva with full devotion on this day ensures that unmarried girls receive good husband, and married women's husbands live a long life. Therefore, unmarried girls observe a fast on this day to find a good match. Various sweet dishes are prepared on this day, and women gather for prayers and rituals. This festival is especially celebrated in the states of North India.

Maa Parvati's 108 Years of Severe Penitence

According to the mythological story, on the third day of the Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada, known as Kajri Teej, Lord Shiva accepted Goddess Parvati as his wife. Goddess Parvati wished to be accepted by Lord Shiva as his wife. To prove her devotion, Goddess Parvati undertook severe penance for 108 years to please Lord Shiva. The day when Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva united is celebrated as Kajri Teej. On this day, women worship both Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with the hope of a happy and healthy married life.