Kalashtami June 2024: Date, Significance, Rituals, And More

Every Hindu lunar month, on the Krishna Paksha Ashtami tithi, is when people celebrate Kalashtami, also known as Kala Ashtami, in honour of Lord Bhairav. Kalashtami is observed with great fervour and dedication across the nation. Every year, there are twelve occasions to celebrate Kalashtami. June 28, 2024, is the approaching day of the month of Ashadha's Kalashtami.

Date And Time

The sunrise and sunset on the day of Kalashtami are predicted to occur at 05:48 AM and 07:12 PM, respectively. June 28 at 04:27 PM is when the Ashtami tithi begins, and it ends at 02:20 PM the next day.

Rituals

The day of Kalashtami is a day of stringent vrat observation for devotees. It is thought that those who observe the vrat will be fortunate to experience wealth and happiness. It is believed to be auspicious to recite the Kaal Bhairav Katha and chant mantras honoring Lord Shiva on this day. In the evening, devotees also go to the temples dedicated to Lord Kaal Bhairav and offer special prayers. This day is dedicated to Brahmin Bhoj.

Additionally, it is customary to feed dogs on this day because it is believed that a black dog represents Lord Bhairav. On this day, dogs are given milk, curd, and treats.

Worshiping Lord Bhirav on this day is said to erase all hardships and barriers from a person's life. On this day of Kalashtami, may Lord Bhairav bestow riches and prosperity to everyone.

Significance

Every month on the eighth day of the waning moon (Krishna Paksha), followers celebrate Kalashtami, a momentous occasion for those wishing to receive blessings from Lord Bhairava.He is regarded as the guardian against evil forces, bringing success, bravery, and freedom from spiritual bonds. On this day, devotees visit Bhairava temples, do pujas, recite mantras, and observe fasts.