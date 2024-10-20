Karwa Chauth 2024 Moonrise Time: City-wise Moonrise Timings And Festival Rituals

Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturthi, is primarily celebrated by married women across India, particularly in northern and western regions. Women fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for their husbands' long life and good health. The fast concludes after offering water to the moon from a "karwa" (earthen pot), following the moonrise. This year, the festival falls on October 20, marking a day of celebration and devotion.

The festival has its roots in ancient stories, such as Queen Veeravati and Draupadi from the Mahabharata, symbolizing devotion, love, and the bond between husband and wife.

Key Timings for Karwa Chauth 2024

According to the Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi begins at 6:46 AM on October 20 and ends at 4:16 AM on October 21. The auspicious time for the Karwa Chauth Puja is from 5:46 PM to 7:02 PM, a window of one hour and 16 minutes. Women will start their fast at 6:25 AM and conclude it with the moonrise, expected at 7:54 PM in some locations.

Karwa Chauth Moonrise Timings in Major Cities

Here are the moonrise timings for major cities across India on Karwa Chauth 2024:

Mumbai: 8:59 PM

Pune: 8:56 PM

Chennai: 8:43 PM

Kanpur: 7:32 PM

Varanasi: 7:32 PM

Bareilly: 7:46 PM

Lucknow: 8:05 PM

Agra: 8:16 PM

Jaipur: 7:54 PM

Surat: 7:40 PM

Ahmedabad: 7:38 PM

Indore: 8:25 PM

Bhopal: 8:29 PM

Ambala: 7:55 PM

Amritsar: 7:54 PM

Faridabad: 8:04 PM

Chandigarh: 7:54 PM

Gurugram: 8:16 PM

Bengaluru: 7:55 PM

Kolkata: 7:46 PM

Dehradun: 7:09 PM

New Delhi: 8:15 PM

Noida: 8:14 PM

Ghaziabad: 8:11 PM

Although the specific timings vary across cities, the spirit of Karwa Chauth—marked by love, devotion, and community—unites women across India. Traditional attire, festive decorations, and the company of family and friends make this day truly special.