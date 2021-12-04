Solar Eclipse 2021: Sutak Timings of last Surya Grahan today, what NOT to do!

New Delhi: The skywatchers will be able to witness the last solar eclipse of 2021 today (December 4, Saturday). When it's a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon, however, in partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured.

WHERE WILL SOLAR ECLIPSE 2021 BE VISIBLE?

Parts of southern Africa, including locations in South Africa and Namibia, will see a partial solar eclipse, as per timeanddate.com website. The last Solar eclipse or Surya Grahan of 2021 will not be visible in India.

SOLAR ECLIPSE 2021 TIMINGS:

On Saturday, December 4, the last Surya Grahan or Solar Eclipse of this year will begin at 10:59 am. The total eclipse will start at 12:30 pm and the maximum eclipse will take place at 1:03 pm. The eclipse period will last for 4 hours 8 minutes.

During any type of eclipse, there are a few dos and don'ts which most follow.

SOLAR ECLIPSE DO'S

In India, people usually prefer to stay indoors and not consume any food items during the time of the Grahan or eclipse. Also, Darbha grass or Tulsi leaves are put in eatables and water to prevent the ill effects of the Grahan. Many believe in taking a bath after the eclipse is over and change to new clothes.

Chanting of mantras dedicated to sun god is another practice followed by many households in the country.

Especially, pregnant women are asked to stay indoors and chant the Santana Gopala Mantra.

SOLAR ECLIPSE DON'TS

Many refrain from drinking water during the time period of eclipse.

Also, the preparation of food or eating is prohibited during the Grahan. Commencing any auspicious task is avoided by many as well.

Take Note: The eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It will cause permanent damage to the eyes leading to blindness even when the moon covers most portion of the Sun.