Guru Nanak Dev

Light and sound show to mark Guru's birth anniversary

Light and sound show to mark Guru&#039;s birth anniversary
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational Use Only)

Chandigarh: Punjab will organise a grand multi-media light and sound show at historical Sultanpur Lodhi city to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh master.

Come Monday, in a first-of-its-kind, the show will portray the life and preachings of Guru Nanak with the help of digital techniques till November 15.

Renowned Punjabi artists like Lakhwinder Wadali, Harbhajan Maan and Kavisher Hardev Singh will also perform.

In view of the expected large footfall of pilgrims from November 10 to 12, the show would be organized from 7 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. On other days it will be of one hour and 10 minutes from 7 p.m.

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner D.P.S. Kharbanda said the administration has made adequate arrangements to facilitate more than 5,000 pilgrims daily at the venue.

 

