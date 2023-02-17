Maha Shivratri 2023 LIVE Updates: Country Gears up to Celebrate Auspicious Festival

A Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, Maha Shivratri is an auspicious festival that's observed with a lot of fanfare and enthusiasm. This year, it has fallen on February 18, a Saturday. Mahashivratri Puja, in contrast to many other festivals, is performed at night. Devotees consume satvik foods like ragi, sabudana, fruits, and some vegetables while keeping the fast. Some also follow the austere 'nirjala' vrat. While devotees take bath in the morning like on any puja day, as the Shivratri Puja is performed at night, they take another bath in the evening before doing Shiv Puja. Again the next day, following a bath, devotees usually break their fast. It is believed that those people who perform puja, fast, and offer prayers to Lord Shiva are blessed with good luck. Be it the north or south of the country, Maha Shivratri is celebrated in a big way across India.

