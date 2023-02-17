Maha Shivratri 2023 LIVE Updates: Country Gears up to Celebrate Auspicious Festival
Maha Shivratri 2023: This year, Maha Shivratri is being celebrated on February 18. The festival is observed across the length and breadth of the country with chants of 'Om Namah Shivay' reverberating throughout the nation.
A Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, Maha Shivratri is an auspicious festival that's observed with a lot of fanfare and enthusiasm. This year, it has fallen on February 18, a Saturday. Mahashivratri Puja, in contrast to many other festivals, is performed at night. Devotees consume satvik foods like ragi, sabudana, fruits, and some vegetables while keeping the fast. Some also follow the austere 'nirjala' vrat. While devotees take bath in the morning like on any puja day, as the Shivratri Puja is performed at night, they take another bath in the evening before doing Shiv Puja. Again the next day, following a bath, devotees usually break their fast. It is believed that those people who perform puja, fast, and offer prayers to Lord Shiva are blessed with good luck. Be it the north or south of the country, Maha Shivratri is celebrated in a big way across India.
Dos and Don'ts for Maha Shivratri 2023
Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman/Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu, shares:
- On the day of the fast, rise early around Brahma Muhurta, or sunrise.
- On the day of the fast, one should shower and dress in clean, white clothing if possible, chanting "Om Namah Shivay".
- Rice, wheat, and pulses are prohibited during the fast, so they should not be eaten.
- Non-vegetarian foods, garlic, and onions should be strictly avoided.
Maha Shivratri 2023: Puja Samagri
As you get ready to worship Lord Shiva, here is a list of essential items for the puja:
Vermilion
Milk, water and bel leaves
Fruits in prasad
Betel leaves
Lamp
Incense sticks
Vibhuti - sacred ash made using dried cow dung, also called Bhasm
Flowers
Rose water
Yoghurt, ghee, and honey
Sugar
Sandalwood
Ganga Jal
Maha Shivratri 2023: Date and Time
Maha Shivaratri Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023
Nishita Kaal Puja Time: 12:09 am to 1 am, February 19
Ratri First Prahar Puja Time: 6:13 pm to 9:24 pm
Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 9:24 pm to 12:35 am, February 19
Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:35 am to 3:46 am, February 19
Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 3:46 am to 6:56 am, February 19
Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 8:02 pm on February 18, 2023
Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 4:18 pm on February 19, 2023
(Source: Drik Panchang)
