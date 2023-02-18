Maha Shivratri 2023: Har Har Mahadev! 5 Famous Shiva Temples in India; Check Puja Muhurat

Maha Shivratri is an auspicious Hindu festival, a day believed to be one of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's union - the coming together of the male and female energies that maintain the balance in the world. This year 2023, Maha Shivratri is being observed on February 18 (Saturday). Let's take a look at some of India's famous Shiva temples and the Maha Shivratri puja muhurat for this year.

5 Famous Shiva Temples in India

Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Uttar Pradesh

Located in the sacred city of Varanasi, Kashi Vishwanath Temple is arguably India's most famous Shiva temple in India. It was constructed in the year 1780 by the Maratha monarch, Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar of Indore. The temple in Kashi on the banks of the river Ganga is also known as the Golden Temple. The temple has now been renovated and sports a brand-new look. It is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, the holiest of Shiva temples.

Mahakaleshwar, Madhya Pradesh

This is another Jyotirlinga shrine which is located in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. This is one of India's sacred Shiva temples that devotees can visit on Shivratri. There are several unique aspects of this temple. The linga here is south-facing, which present only in Mahakal. It's also believed that the Shivlinga in the temple was built on its own accord.

Brihadeeswarar Temple, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

This is not one of the 12 Jyotirlingas but it's a famous temple in India known for its architectural wonders. Housing one of the biggest Shivalingas in India, the temple is beautifully decorated with murals, and engravings and has an imposing Nandi sculpture at the entrance.

Lingaraj Temple, Odisha

Showcasing the majestic Kalinga architecture, Odisha's Lingaraj Shiva Temple is another famous Shiva Temple in India. Visitors throng the temple throughout the year, but on Maha Shivratri, there's an outpouring of devotees seeking the Lord's blessings.

Kedarnath Temple, Uttarakhand

Known as Chota Char Dham, this is one of the most important Shiva temples in India. It is roughly around 1200 years old and is located on the Garhwal Himalayan range near the Mandakini river, in Uttarakhand. One of the 12 Jyotirlingas, Kedarnath mandir however is not open to devotees on Shivratri - for six months every year, it remains closed for the winters when it's snowbound. On Maha Shivratri, the opening date of Kedarnath Dham is announced.

Also read: How to Celebrate Maha Shivratri 2023 According to Your Zodiac Sign - Check Here

Maha Shivratri 2023: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Maha Shivaratri is on Saturday, February 18, 2023

Nishita Kaal Puja Time: 12:09 am to 1 am, February 19

Duration: 51 Minutes

On 19th February, Shivaratri Parana Time: 6:56 am to 3:24 pm

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time: 6:13 pm to 9:24 pm

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 9:24 pm to 12:35 am, February 19

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:35 am to 3:46 am, February 19

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 3:46 am to 6:56 am, February 19

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 8:02 pm on February 18, 2023

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 4:18 pm on February 19, 2023

(Source: Drik Panchang)