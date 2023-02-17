Maha Shivratri 2023 Fasting Rules: Break Fast at THIS Time, do NOT eat Rice - Check Dos and Don'ts

A special day to pray and seek Lord Shiva's blessings, Maha Shivratri is considered to be one of the most auspicious festivals in the country. This year, Maha Shivratri is being observed on February 18 (Saturday). According to legends, this was the day when Lord Shiva tied the knot with Goddess Parvati - it is supposed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti, which in essence means the male and feminine energies, that maintain the balance in the world.

Across the nation, Maha Shivratri is celebrated with enthusiasm. Devotees visit Shiva temples, perform puja, and offer milk, sugar, ghee, and other items before the Shivling. Devotes also observe a full-day fast. As in any puja or auspicious occasion, there are some rituals to follow. Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman/Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu, shares with us some dos and don’ts of Maha Shivratri 2023.

Dos For Maha Shivratri:

- Sankalp for Mahashivratri fasting is done one day before the vrat, following a morning bath and Shiv puja.

- On the day of the fast, rise early around Brahma Muhurta, or sunrise.

- On the day of the fast, one should shower and dress in clean, white clothing if possible, chanting "Om Namah Shivay".

- Devotees should take a second bath in the evening prior to performing Shiv puja because Shivratri puja is performed at night. After taking a bath the following day, devotees typically break the fast.

- Milk, datura flower, bel patra, sandalwood paste, yogurt, honey, ghee, and sugar are among the offerings made to Lord Shiva.

- To get the most out of the Vrat, devotees should break their fast between sunrise and the end of Chaturdashi Tithi.

Don'ts for Maha Shivratri:

- Rice, wheat, and pulses are prohibited during the fast, so they should not be eaten.

- Non-vegetarian foods, garlic, and onions should be strictly avoided.

- Avoid consumption of alcohol.

Also read: Maha Shivratri 2023 Vrat: 5 Foods That you can eat During the Fast - Check List

(Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the expert quoted. Zee News doesn't confirm this.)