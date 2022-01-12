Lohri 2022: Time for Sunder Mundriye ho! folk songs, WhatsApp messages to send on this festive day!

New Delhi: It is that time of the year when loud chants of Sunder Mundriye ho! reverberate all across North India, as the nation celebrates Lohri on January 13. The harvest festival of Lohri is marked a day before Makar Sankranti, also known as Maghi in some places.

It is said that Lohri marks the winter solstice, welcoming the beautiful summer sunshine with open arms. If you happen to be away from your family, friends and kin, here's a list of the best Lohri WhatsApp, Facebook and text messages which you can send across and enjoy the festive day.

According to drikpanchang, here are the Lohri Sankranti timings:

Lohri on Thursday, January 13, 2022

Lohri Sankranti Moment - 02:43 PM, Jan 14

Makar Sankranti on Friday, January 14, 2022



CHECK OUT FAMOUS LOHRI FOLK SONGS

These can be shared with your loved ones over text or WhatsApp messages:

Sunder Mundriye ho!

Tera kaun vicharaa ho!

Dullah Bhatti walla ho!

Dullhe di dhee vyayae ho!

Ser shakkar payee ho!

Kudi da laal pathaka ho!

Kudi da saalu paata ho!

Salu kaun samete!

Chache choori kutti! zamidara lutti!

Zamindaar sudhaye!

Bade bhole aaye!

Ek bhola reh gaya!

Sipahee far ke lai gaya!

Sipahee ne mari itt!

Sanoo de de Lohri, te teri jeeve jodi!

(Cry or howl!)

Bhaanvey ro te bhaanvey pitt!



Sohni kudiyan te naal gabru jawaan , Manao Lohri pyaar de naal. A very Happy Lohri to you and your family!

Agg ke paas saare aao, sundariye mundariye jor se gao. Happy Lohri to one and all!

Let's sway to the rhythm of dhol and dance our way through troubles! Wishing you and your family a very Happy Lohri!

Here's hoping that God fulfils all your wishes this Lohri.

Have a happy and safe celebration!