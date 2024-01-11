Lohri is one of the most important festivals which is celebrated especially in North India including the states of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. According to Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman and Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu, "Lohri doesn’t have any auspicious timing or shubh muhurat, but is usually celebrated in the evening. It marks the end of harsh winter and the onset of the longer days. This festival is celebrated with great joy with certain customs and traditions." In 2024, Lohri will be celebrated on January 14, a day before Makar Sankranti which will be celebrated on January 15.

Lohri 2024: Dos and Don’ts

Like most Indian festivals, Lohri also has some customs and traditions associated with it. Check dos and don'ts of Lohri, as suggested by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap:

Dos Of Lohri:

Bonfire Rituals: First of all, light a bonfire (Lohri) in the evening time and gather around it with your family members and friends. As Lohri is similar to Thanksgiving, remember to offer popcorn, sesame seeds, jaggery and peanuts to the fire.

Traditional Food: Punjab is famous for its foods and when it comes to Lohri, everyone should share meals like sarso da saag , Makki di roti, jaggery (gur) and sesame seeds. Also, enjoy other sweets and foods with family and neighbours. Enjoy the evening with traditional folk songs and dance around the bonfire.

Exchange Of Gifts: Exchange gifts with your friends and family members with a symbol of goodwill and prosperity.

Traditional Attire: Wear beautiful traditional attire - if possible, a Punjabi ensemble - and celebrate the festival with pomp and show.

Don'ts Of Lohri:

Avoid Negativity: Try to be in a good mood on the day of Lohri. On this day, dress yourself in new clothes and welcome this day. As Lohri is about the end of winter, so welcome it with positive energies and with full warmth.

Try To Limit Alcohol Consumption: As it is the day for the celebration, try to limit the consumption of alcohol. As it is the day of celebration and welcoming longer days, so try to limit any kind of bad habits. Enjoy with your family and friends with full spirit.

Avoid Harmful Crackers: Sometimes use of harmful crackers can cause damage to surroundings. It can also harm your family and friends. Try to burst crackers in a limit for safety purposes.

"Lohri is just not a festival, but it is about the enjoyment of being united and respect for each other. As winter ends, people celebrate it by welcoming it in the form of Lohri. It is also a good day for consulting the elders and community leaders for guidance," says Gurudev Shrie Kashyap.