Lunar eclipse 2019: Schedule and Timings in India; know where and how to watch it

New Delhi: On July 17, a partial lunar eclipse will be visible in India, other parts of Asia and Europe, Africa, Australia and South America.

As per a statement released by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the eclipse will be visible from beginning till the end across India, except the extreme northeastern part of Arunachal Pradesh. The moon will be gradually covered by the earth’s shadow and the maximum partial eclipse will occur at 3:01 am.

Timings and duration of Lunar eclipse:

The duration of the eclipse is 2 hours 58 minutes. The partial lunar eclipse will begin at 12:13 am on Wednesday, July 17. However, the eclipse will barely be visible at that time. The partial lunar eclipse will start getting visible from 1:31 am.

The eclipse will slowly grow in intensity until it reaches 'maximum eclipse' at 3 am. The eclipse will end by 5:47 am.

The partial lunar eclipse will be visible from beginning to end from all places of India except extreme from north eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh. The Moon will enter penumbra on July 17 at around 12.12 am. Then the Moon will enter umbra at around 1.31 am and the maximum eclipse will be seen at around at 3 am.

At around 4.30 am, the partial lunar eclipse will end and the Moon will leave penumbra at around 5.49 am.

So if you are awake and not in the extreme from the north eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh, then you can catch the partial lunar eclipse on July 17.

How to watch Lunar eclipse 2019:

Lunar eclipses are some of the most easy-to-watch astronomical events. During the last solar eclipse, it was advised to wear protective eyewear so as to protect people's eyes from the bright sunlight. But generally during a lunar eclipse, the moon is not as strong so it's safe to look at it without any protective glass.

Lunar eclipses occur on a full moon night when the Sun, Earth and Moon are aligned in a straight line or almost straight line in space. Anyone on the night-side of the Earth at the time of the eclipse can see it.

Rural areas with little or no artificial lights and pollution, however, have the clearest skies and the best viewing conditions for a lunar eclipse. Urban areas on the other hand, can provide interesting backdrops if you intend to photograph the eclipse.

Use binoculars if you are interested in seeing the Moon's features during the eclipse.

Besides, some organisations and observatories will also hold live streaming so that those who cannot watch it live can still catch it.

Watch the live streaming of partial lunar eclipse here.

The next total lunar eclipse will be visible on May 26, 2021.