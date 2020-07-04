Lunar Eclipse 2020: Chandra Grahan on July 5, India timings and how to watch live

New Delhi: After witnessing the first lunar eclipse of 2020 on January 10, followed by the other on June 5-6, we are now set to see the third one. The penumbral lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan is on July 5, 2020.

On June 21, 2020, the world witnessed an annual solar eclipse of the season.

Visibility:

During the penumbral lunar eclipse, the moon might appear darker than a usual Full Moon in North America, South America, and Africa during the maximum phase of this penumbral lunar eclipse.

It will be visible in South/West Europe, Much of Africa, Much of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Antarctica.

Lunar Eclipse India Timings:

UTC Time New Delhi Time

Penumbral Eclipse begins 5 Jul, 03:07:23 5 Jul, 08:37:23 pm

Maximum Eclipse 5 Jul, 04:29:51 5 Jul, 09:59:51 pm

Penumbral Eclipse ends 5 Jul, 05:52:21 5 Jul, 11:22:21 pm

It will not be visible in India, as it is below the horizon during the eclipse.

(as per information in timeanddate.com)

The total duration of the eclipse is 2 hours, 45 minutes.

Where to watch Chandra Grahan:

Because it is a penumbral lunar eclipse, it will be hard to spot and skywatchers won't be able to differentiate it from a full moon. The only distinguishing factor will be that the moon will appear darker.

The skywatchers can tune in to YouTube channels such as Slooh the Virtual Telescope Project for the live streaming of the third penumbral eclipse.