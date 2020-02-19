Maha Shivratri 2020: Here's a list of important ingredients for puja at home

The auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on February 21 this year. Several Shiva-Parvati temples are already busy with preparations and decorations for the big day. Maha Shivratri is celebrated to mark the marriage of Lord Shiva with Maa Parvati.

As India is a diverse land and home to several beliefs and faiths, each festival holds a different meaning for its people. Similarly, the festival of Maha Shivratri is celebrated differently in the country. However, the spirit remains the same.

So, we thought, if you are planning to perform the Maha Shivratri puja at home for the first time and are struggling to know the details, here's a list of all the items you will need while conducting the puja.

- You will need a Shiva Linga or an idol made of Panchadhatu (five metals).

- A brass or a copper plate to place the idol/ Linga.

- A wooden plank or a raised wooden platform.

- A piece of fresh cotton cloth.

- A mat.

One of the most notable features of the Maha Shivaratri puja is the Shiva Linga or the Murti Abhishekam. You can offer Abhishekam to the Linga or the idol form of God.

For Abhishekam, you need:

- Water

- Raw Milk

- Ghee

- Curd

- Honey

- Piece of fresh cloth

For the Puja:

- Brass/ silver or earthen lamps.

- Sesame/ mustard oil or ghee for lighting the lamp.

- Cotton wicks

- Incense sticks

- Dhoop (Sambrani)

- Copper/brass/silver Kalash

- Chandan ( sandalwood paste)

- Kumkuma

- Vibhuti

- Water

- Arka, Dhatura flowers and Bilwa leaves

- Ashta Gandha

For offerings:

- Banana

- Coconut

- Paan

- Supari

- Sweets

Dry fruits (optional)

For Aarti:

- Metal bell

- Aarti lamp

- Camphor

- A metal plate for burning the camphor

Here's wishing our readers a very Happy Maha Shivratri!