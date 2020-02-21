Maha Shivratri 2020: Sudarsan Pattnaik shares breathtaking sand art creation of Lord Shiva

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maha Shivratri, which means 'the greatest night of Shiva', is one of the most splendidly celebrated festivals across the country. It celebrates the grand marriage of Lord Shiva to Goddess Parvati. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@sudarsansand

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri is being celebrated across India on Friday with full fervour. Sea of devotees on throng temples to offer prayers to Lord Shiva and observe fast. Meanwhile, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to Lord Shiva in his unique style at Odisha's Puri beach. Pattnaik and his students have created breathtaking sand art creation of the god and he took to Twitter to share a glimpse of their work.

"On the pious occasion of Maha Shivratri, may Lord Shiva bless us all with peace, happiness and prosperity. Har Har Mahadev," he wrote while sharing his creation.  

Eleven of Patnaik's students also created sand sculptures of Lord Shiva to mark the festival. 

Maha Shivratri, which means 'the greatest night of Shiva', is one of the most splendidly celebrated festivals across the country. It celebrates the grand marriage of Lord Shiva to Goddess Parvati. 

The duo of Shiv and Shakti is considered to be the epitome of love, power, and togetherness and the festival marks the initiation of their bond. 

Maha Shivaratri falls on Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha in the South Indian calendar or the Amavasyant Hindu lunar calendar. However, according to North Indian calendar or the Poornimant lunar calendar, Maha Shivaratri is the Masik (monthly) Shivaratri in the month of Phalguna. 

