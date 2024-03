March 2024 Festive Calendar: List Of Important Days And Festivals In This Month- Check Full List

The month kicks off with World Wildlife Day on March 3, highlighting the importance of wildlife conservation. International Women's Day on March 8 celebrates the achievements of women worldwide and calls for gender equality. Holi, the festival of colours, will be celebrated on March 17-18, spreading joy and togetherness.

On the international front, Earth Hour on March 30 encourages people to switch off non-essential lights for an hour to raise awareness about climate change. Additionally, World Water Day on March 22 raises awareness about the importance of freshwater and advocating for sustainable management of water resources.

March 2024 is indeed a month filled with meaningful observances, urging people to reflect on important global issues and come together for positive change.

List of Festivals And Fasts

March 2, 2024

Yashoda Jayanti

March 3, 2024

Bhanu Saptami

Shabari Jayanti

Kalashtami

Masik Krishna Janmashtami

March 4, 2024

Janaki Jayanti

March 5, 2024

Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

March 6, 2024

Vijaya Ekadashi

March 7, 2024

Vaishnava Vijaya Ekadashi

March 8, 2024

Maha Shivratri

Pradosh Vrat

Masik Shivratri

March 9, 2024

Anvadhan

March 10, 2024

Darsha Amavasya

March 11, 2024

Chandra Darshan

March 12, 2024

Phulera Dooj

Ramakrishna Jayanti

March 13, 2024

Vinayaka Chaturthi

March 14, 2024

Masik Karthigai

Karadaiyan Nombu

March 15, 2024

Skanda Shasti

March 16, 2024

Rohini Vrat

Phalguna Ashtahnika Begins

March 17, 2024

Masik Durgashtami

March20, 2024

Vernal Equinox

Amalaki Ekadashi

March 21, 2024

Narasimha Dwadashi

March 22, 2024

Pradosh Vrat

March 23, 2024

Shaheed Diwas

March 24, 2024

Chhoti Holi

Holika Dahan

Phaluguna Chaumasi Chaudas

Phalguna Purnima Vrat

March 25, 2024

Vasanta Purnima

Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti

Holi

Dol Purnima

Lakshami Jayanti

Panguni Uthiram

Chandra Grahan

Phalguna Ashtahnika Ends

Phalguna Purnima

Anvadhan

Savarni Manvadi

March 26, 2024

Chaitra Begins

Ishti

March 27, 2024

Bhai Dooj

Bhratri Dwitiya

March 28, 2024

Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

March 30, 2024

Ranga Panchami

Important Days in March 2024

March 8: International Women's Day

March 12: Ramakrishna Jayanti, Mauritius Day

March 13: No Smoking Day

March 15: World Consumer Rights Day

March 16: National Vaccination Day

March 17: World Sleep Day

March 19: World Social Work Day

March 22: World Water Day

March 23: World Meteorological Day, Atheist Day

March 24: World Tuberculosis (TB) Day

March 27: World Theatre Day

March 29: Good Friday

March 30: International Day of Zero Waste