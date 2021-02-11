Mauni Amavasya 2021: Date, Timings, Significance of the occasion

New Delhi: Mauni Amavasya is being celebrated with great vigor and enthusiasm today. According to Hindu calendar, the month of February is considered auspicious.

As per traditions, a holy dip in sacred rivers is believed to be necessary to get rid of evil deeds. Devotees also keep a fast on this day.

Mauni Amavasya Timings:

Amavasya tithi began at 1:08 AM on Thursday (February 11).

Amavasya will end at 12:35 AM on Friday (February 12).

How people celebrate Mauni Amavasya?

It is known as Mauni Amavasya, because people who celebrate it observe maunvrat that is silence. Both Lord Vishnu and Shiva are worshipped on this occasion.

While many people also donate food, clothing, gold and other items to the needy ones, some worship 'peepal' tree and light 'diya' under it.

Significance of Mauni Amavasya:

Mauni Amavasya is considered one of the most auspicious and biggest events of the year for the Hindus. A large number of devotees gather at the 'sangam ghat' in Prayagraj. Sangam is considered a sacred place, as it's a confluence of three rivers, Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

Magh Mela is organized every year by the state government to ensure a smooth celebration of festivity. Big tents are placed around riverbanks for visitors' comfortable stay.

However, this time due to the fear of coronavirus, security personnel have been deployed near the ghat, to avoid mass gathering and crowd. Advisories have been issued to the devotees, who will need to follow the social distancing norms.

