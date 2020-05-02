Mohini Ekadashi 2020: Vrat Tithi, Vidhi and significance

New Delhi: Mohini Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and happens to be one of the most significant Ekdashis celebrated as per Hindu calendar. It falls in Shukla Paksha during Vaisakha month in North India and Chitirai in South India. The date coincides with a day in the month of April or May according to the Gregorian calendar.

This year, it will be celebrated on May 3 while the Mohini Ekadashi Vrat will be on May 3 and May 4, 2020, respectively.

Mohini Ekadashi Parana:

May 4, Parana Time - 01:38 PM to 04:18 PM

On Parana Day Hari Vasara End Moment - 11:22 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 09:09 AM on May 03, 2020

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 06:12 AM on May 04, 2020

Gauna Mohini Ekadashi on Monday, May 4, 2020

May 5, Parana Time for Gauna Ekadashi - 05:37 AM to 08:17 AM

On Parana Day Dwadashi would be over before Sunrise

It is said that by observing fast (vrat) as per the rituals on Mohini Ekadashi, a devotee can achieve peace. The misdeeds during previous birth too get absolved by observing the vrat on this day and seeking forgiveness for the sins that have been committed.

Significance:

The significance of the Mohini Ekadashi has been mentioned in the Surya Purana and its importance was explained by Lord Krishna to help Yudhishthir understand its relevance.

By keeping a vrat on this day, a devotee can attain moksha (liberation) after getting freed of Maya (worldly pleasures). Besides this, one can get rid of sorrow and attain a state of peace, happiness and contentment.

Vrat Preparation (Vidhi):

The preparations for this vrat begin a day prior to the actual event. The devotee observing vrat must eat simple food without onion or garlic and must abstain from any physical intimacy. Then on the day of Ekadashi, the devotee must rise at Brahma Muhurta, take bath, wear fresh clothes (preferably yellow) and offer their prayers to Lord Vishnu.

The Mohini Vrat Katha must be read at least twice a day and later in the evening, and the devotee can do Bhajan Keertan dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Those who can remain awake all night can worship, chant mantras or even continue doing Bhajan Keertan. Remember the Lord and seek forgiveness and blessings.

On the following day, the devotee can break his/her fast after Parana (breaking the vrat), as Ekadashi Parana is performed after the sunrise on the next day of the vrat. It is also imperative to do Parana on the Dwadashi tithi unless the latter is getting over before sunrise, depending upon the timings.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Mohini Ekadashi!