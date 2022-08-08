Muharram 2022: Know why Muslims take out Tazia on the day of Ashura

NEW DELHI: Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. Considered as one of the four sacred months of the year, Muharram stands for forbidden. After Ramzan, Muharram is considered to be the second holiest month.

The Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, therefore, Muharram date moves from year-to-year unlike the Gregorian calendar. The tenth day during Muharram is known as the 'Day of Ashura'—that's when Shia Muslims mourn the battle of Karbala while Sunni Muslims observe a fast as a mark of gratitude towards Prophet Muhammad.

Shia Muslims mourn the demise of Imam Hussein and his family commemorating the sacrifices made by the martyrs. They refrain from any festive event and do not take part in any joyous moment of celebration during Muharram. Unlike Sunnis, Shias don't observe a fast on the tenth day. They also read Ziyarat Ashura on this day.

Muharram 2022 Date:

This year, Muharram began from July 31 and will end on AUgust 9. The 10th day of Muharram is considered as Ashura. The sight of the new moon marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year. Muharram is one of the four sacred months that Allah mentioned in the holy Quran—Muharram, Rajab, Dhu al-Qi'dah, Dhu al-Hijjah.

Muharram and Ashura Day:

Importance of Taziya in Muharram

An important part of the Muharram celebrations of Muslims as well as non-Muslims, Taziya made in numerous forms and types, is a replica of the mausoleum of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. Taziya can be brought home on any day between the eve of the first day of Muharram and the ninth day and buried on the tenth day known as Ashura, when Imam Hussain was martyred in AD 680 along with over 100 of his companions in the battle of Karbala fought against the army of Yazid, the then ruler of Syria.