Muharram 2022: Significance, wishes and messages on this auspicious day

Muharram marks the first month of the Islamic calendar and is considered the second holiest month after Ramzan. The word 'Muharram' stands for forbidden. The Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, therefore, the Muharram date moves from year-to-year unlike the Gregorian calendar. The auspicious day of Ashura - the tenth day during Muharram - is falling on Tuesday, August 9 of this year.

Here are some messages you can share with your friends and family:

- May Allah bless you with health, wealth, peace, and happiness on the occasion of Muharram!

- I pray for you and your family’s happiness and well-being on this special day. May you all have an amazing year ahead.

- Sending you prayers for your and your family’s well-being.

- May Allah shower you with gifts of love, bravery, wisdom, contentment, health, patience, and cleanliness.

- Praying for you and your family’s happiness and well-being on this pious occasion of Muharram.

- May all praise and thanks to Allah. To whom belongs all that is in heavens & in the earth. Have a blessed Muharram!

- Wishing you and your family a new year full of peace and happiness! May Allah bless you throughout the year!

- On the auspicious day of Muharram, may Allah shower you with gifts of love, bravery, wisdom, contentment, health and patience, and cleanliness.

- Let us pray that this year be full of peace, happiness, and an abundance of new friends. May Allah bless you throughout this year.

On the Day of Ashura, Shia Muslims mourn the battle of Karbala while Sunni Muslims observe a fast as a mark of gratitude towards Prophet Muhammad. Shia Muslims mourn the demise of Imam Hussein and his family commemorating the sacrifices made by the martyrs. They refrain from any festive event and do not take part in any celebration during Muharram. Unlike Sunnis, Shias don't observe a fast on the tenth day. They also read Ziyarat Ashura on this day.