Naraka Chaturdashi 2021: Chhoti Diwali, Date, Abhyang Snan Muhurat and significance

New Delhi: The occasion of Naraka Chaturdashi, also known by various other names such as Chhoti Diwali, Kali Chaudas, Roop Chaudas, Naraka Nivaran Chaturdashi or Bhoot Chaturdashi is being marked this year on November 3. It happens to be the second day of the five-day-long festival of Diwali which begins with Dhantrayodashi (Dhanteras) and lasts till Bhai Dooj.

Diwali will be celebrated this year on November 4 and Chhoti Diwali is on the 3rd of this month. However, there is a difference between Naraka Chaturdashi and Kali Chaudas festivals, although they usually fall on the same days. Depending upon the date in the Hindi calendar, the dates can differ at times for these two days.

WHAT IS NARAKA CHATURDASHI?

The festival is celebrated on the Chaturdashi (14th day) of the Krishna Paksha in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar month of Kartik. It is believed that demon Narakasura was killed on this day by Lord Krishna, Satyabhama and Goddess Kali respectively.

On this day, devotees begin with early morning rituals and festivities continue throughout the day.

ABHYANG SNAN MUHURAT:

Narak Chaturdashi on Thursday, November 4, 2021

Abhyang Snan Muhurat - 05:40 AM to 06:03 AM

Duration - 00 Hours 23 Mins

Moonrise at Abhyang Snan - 05:40 AM

Abhyang Snan during Moonrise and Chaturdashi

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 09:02 AM on Nov 03, 2021

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 06:03 AM on Nov 04, 2021

( as per drikpanchang.com)

NARAKA CHATURDASHI SIGNIFICANCE AND RITUALS:

It is said that on this day, puja is performed with oil, flowers, and sandalwood. Coconuts are also offered to Lord Hanuman and Prasada of the sesame seed, jaggery and rice flakes (poha) with ghee and sugar.

On this day, Abhyang Snan holds greater significance. It is said that those who perform Abhyang Snan on this day, can avoid going to Naraka (hell). While taking a bath, Til (sesame oil) is used as an Ubtan.

Abhyang Snan on Naraka Chaturdashi might be one day before or on the same day of Lakshmi Puja day on English Calendar. Abhyang Snan is always done during moonrise but before sunrise while Chaturdashi Tithi is prevailing.

In some places, Goddess Kali or Maa Shakti is worshipped on this day. It is believed that Maa Kali killed the demon Narakasura on Chaturdashi, therefore it is referred to as Naraka Chaturdashi.

Kali Chaudas removes laziness from the daily routine and other evils which cause a hindrance in our lives and create a hell-like situation. It brings forth a shining and prosperous life.

NARAKA CHATURDASHI PUJA VIDHI:

After taking the ritualistic shower to ward off evil and negativity, people wear new clothes, worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and the other Gods, have sweets and delicacies and burst crackers.

It is believed that by worshipping to the might force on this day, one can prevent evil and negativity in life. It symbolizes the rejection of Naraka (hell) by embracing goodness.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali!