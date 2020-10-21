Navratri 2020, Day 5: Worship Devi Skandamata for wisdom and chant these mantras

New Delhi: The nine-day long auspicious festival of Navratri commenced from October 17 and today is the fifth day of puja. Maa Durga is worshipped in nine forms during Navratri and each day is dedicated to one of her avatars. On Day 5, Lord Kartikeya's mother - Skandamata - is worshipped by devotees.

Maa Skandmata is depicted with four hands and has baby Kartikeya on her lap. She is mounted on a lion. Her devotees worship her for attaining wisdom, salvation and prosperity. By worshipping Maa Skandmata, devotees also get the blessings of Lord Kartikeya.

Here's a mantra dedicated to Devi Skandamata:

ॐ देवी स्कन्दमातायै नमः॥

Om Devi Skandamatayay Namah॥

​Check out Skandamata Stuti here:

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ स्कन्दमाता रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyay Namastasyay Namastasyay Namo Namah॥

Navratri is celebrated twice a year. Chaitra Navratri falls between March and April while Sharad or Sharadiya Navratri takes place between September and October. On the sixth day of Navratri, Durga Puja celebrations begin.

Navratri marks the victory of good over evil and holds a great value amongst devotees. Navratri and Durga Puja is widely celebrated in the country and there are many legends associated with the festival.

Here's wishing all our readers a very happy Navratri and Durga Puja!