Navratri 2022, Day 2 puja: Goddess Brahmacharini blesses her devotees with peace!

New Delhi: Sharad Navratri has begun with much fanfare and celebrations are gung-ho across the nation. The festival of Goddess Durga is marked with a reverence not just in India but abroad by the diaspora population as well. The 9-day-long festivity began this year on September 26 and will last till October 4 with Dussehra (Vijayadashami) on the 5th respectively.

The second day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini. During Navratri, nine different forms of Navdurga are worshipped and devotees seek her blessings.

NAVRATRI 2022, DAY 2 - WORSHIP MAA BRAHMACHARINI

Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day of Navratri. She is Sati - the daughter of Daksha Prajapati, who later marries Lord Shiva. However, as Brahmacharini, she is worshipped in the unmarried form.

Maa Brahmacharini is depicted as walking bare feet, carrying a Japa Mala (rosary) in her right hand and a Kamandalu in her left hand respectively. Her governing planet is Mars (Mangal), the controller of fortunes, therefore her devotees pray to her on the second day of Navratri, seeking her blessings for peace, virtue and prosperity.

MAA BRAHMACHARINI CHANT MANTRAS:

You can chant these powerful mantras and pray to Maa Brahmacharini.

ॐ देवी ब्रह्मचारिण्यै नम:

Oṃ Devī Brahmacāriṇyai Namaḥ

दधाना करपद्माभ्यामक्षमालाकमण्डलू।

देवी प्रसीदतु मयि ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा॥

Dadhana Karpadma Abhyamaksh Mala Kamandalu

Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinya Nuttam

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Navratri!