Navratri 2022, Day 4 puja: Worship Devi Kushmanda for good health, chant her powerful mantras!

Happy Navratri 2022: Sharad Navratri is here and devotees across the globe are celebrating the 9-day-long festivity dedicated to goddess Durga in full swing. During Navratri, nine different avatars of the Devi Shakti are worshipped, with each day marking obeisance to a form of Maa Durga. On the fourth day of Navratri, Goddess Kushmanda is prayed to.

Sharadiya Navratri which falls in September-October coincides with the Durga Pujo festival of the Bengali community. What's common between the two is that - both celebrate the victory of good over evil. This year, Navratri started from September 26 and will last till October 4th with Vijayadashami or Dussehra falling on the 5th respectively.

NAVRATRI 2022 PUJA, DAY 4: DEVI KUSHMANDA

On Day 4 or Chaturthi Tithi of the Navratri, Mata Kushmanda is worshipped. Ku means 'a little', Ushma means 'warmth' or 'energy', and Anda means 'cosmic egg'. Goddess Kushmanda is believed to have created the universe with her divine smile.

The manifestation of Durga, called Kushmanda, is worshipped on the fourth day of Navratri. It is believed that it is this form of Durga which eliminated darkness from the world with her smile. And hence, every idol of the goddess in this form has a benevolent smile on her face.

Maa Kushmanda is Lord Shiva's consort and improves the health of the devotee. She also bestows immense wealth and strength to her bhakts.

MAA KUSHMANDA'S POWERFUL MANTRAS:

सुरासम्पूर्णकलशं रुधिराप्लुतमेव च।

दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे॥

You can invoke Maa Kushmanda by chanting this simple Mantra

ॐ देवी कूष्माण्डायै नमः॥

Om Devi Kushmandayay Namah॥

Here’s a stuti dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ कूष्माण्डा रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samstita।

Namastasyay Namastasyay Namastasyay Namo Namah॥

This form of Durga is believed to have the power to reside within the sun. Hence, she has the radiance and the glow to sustain and preserve energy. Mounted on a tiger, the goddess is depicted with Ashta Bhuja or eight hands.

Devi Kushmanda's one hand is always on Abhayamudra from where she blesses her devotees.

Navratri takes place four times a year - Chaitra (spring), Shardiya Navratri (autumn), Ashada and Magha Gupt Navratri. But out of these only the first two are widely celebrated.

Besides, several legends say that she is fond of Bali of white pumpkin which is known as Kushmand. Because she created the universe (Brahmanda) and she likes Kushmand, the goddess is popularly known as Maa Kushmanda.

Wishing everyone a Happy Navratri and Durga Pujo!