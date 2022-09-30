Navratri 2022, Day 5 puja: Maa Skandamata bestows power, prosperity and salvation

New Delhi: Sharad Navratri 2022 has begun with much aplomb on September 26 and will last till October 4 as Vijayadashami or Dussehra is marked on the 5th this year. During Navratri, nine different avatars of goddess Durga are invoked and prayers are offered to the Devi Shakti. On the 5th day of Navratri, Maa Skandamata is worshipped.

Navratri takes place four times a year - Chaitra (spring), Shardiya Navratri (autumn), Ashada and Magha Gupt Navratri. But out of these only the first two are widely celebrated. Shardiya Navratri which falls in September-October coincides with the Durga Pujo festival of the Bengali community.

NAVRATRI DAY 5 PUJA: MAA SKANDAMATA

Maa Skandamata is the mother of Skanda or Lord Kartikeya as he is called. According to some beliefs, Lord Kartikeya is the god of wars. In this form of Durga, Skanda i.e Lord Kartikeya can be seen comfortably seated on Mata's lap. Therefore, she is known by the name Skandamata as she is carrying her son.

The goddess has four arms and the lion is her vehicle. She can be seen holding two lotus flowers and one of her hands is always in the blessing posture. She holds Lord Kartikeya in her lap with the other hand. Goddess Skandamata is also known as the Padmasana which stands for the lotus-seated.

MAA SKANDAMATA PRAYERS

Devotees pray to the goddess for seeking salvation, prosperity and power. Her power is such that she can impart knowledge and wisdom to the most illiterate person, if he worships her. Whoever prays to her selflessly feels a purity of heart.

While praying to her and seeking her blessings, a devotee automatically gets to worship Lord Skanda—Kartikeya. He too blesses the person, who prays to Skandamata with no a pure heart and mind.

Skandamata is also known as the 'Goddess of Fire' and praying to her ultimately opens the door to salvation.

Chant these simple mantras of Skandamata:

ॐ देवी स्कन्दमातायै नमः॥

Om Devi Skandamatayay Namah॥

Skandamata Stuti:

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ स्कन्दमाता रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyay Namastasyay Namastasyay Namo Namah॥

Skandamata Prarthana:

सिंहासनगता नित्यं पद्माञ्चित करद्वया।

शुभदास्तु सदा देवी स्कन्दमाता यशस्विनी॥

Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya।

Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini॥

Happy Navratri and Durga Puja to all!