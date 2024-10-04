Navratri 2024, Day 2: Goddess Brahmacharini Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Colour And Mantras To Chant

Shardiya Navratri, a significant nine-day Hindu festival, is joyously observed throughout India. This year, the festival begins on Thursday, October 3, and concludes on Sunday, October 13, 2023. It is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga in her nine divine forms, collectively known as Navdurga. These forms are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

Navratri 2024, Day 2: Puja Muhurat

The second day of Navratri, observed on Friday, October 4, dedicated to worshipping the form of Navdurga known as Goddess Brahmacharini. According to the Drik Panchang, the Dwitiya Tithi is in effect from 02:58 AM on October 4 to 05:30 AM on October 5.

Navratri 2024, Day 2: Worship Maa Brahmacharini

Goddess Parvati, taking various forms, was born in the home of Daksha Prajapati. Her unmarried form is revered as Goddess Brahmacharini, making the second day of Navratri dedicated to her worship. It is believed that worshipping Maa Brahmacharini bestows peace and happiness, being under the influence of Lord Mangal, the provider of all fortunes.

Which colour to wear on Navratri 2024 Day 2?

On the second day of Navratri, the color associated is green. Green color symbolizes nature and evokes a sense of growth, fertility, peace and serenity. Wear Green on Friday and let the Goddess bestows you with tranquillity. Green also represents new beginnings in life.

Navratri 2024, Day 2: Puja Vidhi For Maa Brahmacharini

To perform the puja:

1. Begin by purifying yourself with a bath and wearing clean clothes.

2. Set up the altar or the place of worship and place the idol or picture of Maa Brahmacharini on it.

3. Light the oil lamp and the incense sticks.

4. Ring the bell to mark the beginning of the puja.

5. Sprinkle water on the idol as a mark of purification.

6. Offer fresh flowers to the deity while chanting the mantra: "Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah."

7. Apply a tilak on the idol or picture.

8. Light camphor and circulate it in front of the idol in a clockwise direction.

9. Offer fruits and sweets as prasad.

10. Take some water in your hand and recite the mantra: "Om Amritapushtaye Namah."

11. Sprinkle this water as an offering to Maa Brahmacharini.

12. Offer your prayers and seek her blessings for wisdom and strength.

13. Conclude the puja by singing aarti (a devotional song) in praise of Maa Brahmacharini.

14. Finally, take the prasad and distribute it to your family and other devotees.

Navratri 2024, Day 2: Chant Mantras To Seek Maa Brahmacharini Blessings

You can chant these powerful mantras and pray to Maa Brahmacharini.

ॐ देवी ब्रह्मचारिण्यै नम:

Oṃ Devī Brahmacāriṇyai Namaḥ

दधाना करपद्माभ्यामक्षमालाकमण्डलू।

देवी प्रसीदतु मयि ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा॥

(Dadhana Karpadma Abhyamaksh Mala Kamandalu

Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinya Nuttam)

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Navratri!

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)