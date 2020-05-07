हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Buddha Purnima 2020

On Buddha Purnima, Sudarsan Pattnaik's Buddha sand art depicts peace, serenity - Pics

Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti - celebrates the birth of Lord Buddha. This year, it falls on May 7, marking the birthday of Lord Buddha. 

On Buddha Purnima, Sudarsan Pattnaik&#039;s Buddha sand art depicts peace, serenity - Pics
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, renowned sand artiste Sudarsan Pattnaik paid a heartfelt tribute to Lord Buddha with his beautiful sand art creations. He shared two of his masterpieces which will definitely make you feel the peace and serenity depicted by the Lord. 

Sudarsan Pattnaik extended Buddha Purnima greetings on Twitter. He wrote: Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of #BuddhaPurnima. One of my SandArt of lord #Buddha

Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti - celebrates the birth of Lord Buddha. This year, it falls on May 7, marking the birthday of Lord Buddha. Traditionally, it's a holiday in Mahayana Buddhism commemorating the birth of the Prince Siddhartha Gautama, later the Gautama Buddha—founder of Buddhism.

The birthday of Lord Buddha is widely celebrated across the globe and followers begin preparation, days in advance. 

Before denouncing the worldly pleasures, the Lord was known as Prince Siddhartha Gautama, who later transformed into Gautama Buddha and founded Buddhism as a path leading to the spiritual enlightenment of the soul.

It is said that as per Theravada Tripitaka scriptures, Prince Gautama was born in Lumbini which is now known as modern-day Nepal, around 563 BCE. He was later raised in Kapilavastu.

Here's wishing all our readers a very happy Buddha Purnima!

 

Buddha Purnima 2020Buddha PurnimaBuddha sand artbuddhaSudarsan Pattnaik
Buddha Purnima 2020: Timings and Buddhist chanting mantra
