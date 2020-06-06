On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation day anniversary, netizens swell with pride and pay tribute to the great Maratha warrior

New Delhi: The valour of the great Maratha warrior legend Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is known to one and sundry. Born on February 19, 1630, he was the member of the Bhonsle clan of Marathas. He was formally crowned as the Chhatrapati (Monarch) of his realm at Raigad in 1674.

Shivaji Maharaj was coronated on June 6, 1674, for the first time and September 24, 1674, for the second time.

Chhatrapati Shivaji is said to have innovated military tactics and pioneered unconventional methods. At the same time, he revived ancient Hindu political traditions and court conventions. Plus, he promoted the usage of Marathi and Sanskrit and not Persian, in court and administration.

On his coronation day anniversary, netizens thronged social media and remembered the great Maratha ruler with beautiful messages. Take a look:

Tribute to the Greatest Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Chhatrapati #ShivajiMaharaj who had his own Royal seal got himself coronated to bring back confidence of Hindus by manifesting that a Hindu could once again become a King.

His Royal seal, too, consciously had a Sanskrit script.

Shivaji was the first to realise the importance of having a naval force and thus is known as the Father of Indian Navy. He established a navy and forts at the coastline to defend Maharashtra on Konkan's side. Jaigad, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg forts are a testimony to Shivaji's efforts, ideas and valour.

It is said that his mother prayed to regional Goddess Shivai and was blessed with the child and so the name Shivaji was given to the great Maratha ruler.