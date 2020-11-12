On Dhanteras, know the legend associated with Annapurna Devi temple in Varanasi

New Delhi: Varanasi, situated on the banks of river Ganga, has great cultural and historical heritage. The city is also home to Lord Shiva as the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple is situated here. Varanasi attracts a lot of tourists from across India, but did you apart from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, there is also one place here that hold a great religious value.

Near to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, there is Annapurna Devi Temple. Devotees pray to Maa Annapurna in large numbers on Dhanteras to get the 'khazana' distributed here as 'prasad'. Coins are distributed to the devotees on Dhanteras at the Annapurna Devi Temple. It happens just once in a year on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras and hence, devotees leave no chance to get the Goddess' blessings.

As per popular belief, if the coin from Maa Annapurna's 'khazana' is kept at home, devotees will always be blessed with happiness, wealth and prosperity. The Goddess' blessing should be kept in the puja room or in the locker at home.

However, this time, owing to the pandemic, special arrangements have been done inside the temple premises. It is compulsary for the devotees to wear a mask while performing puja at the temple.

Offering prayers at the Annapurna Devi Temple on Dhanteras is of great importance. The sanctum of the temple has a golden idol of Maa Annapurna opens for devotees on Dhanteras. The sanctum remains open for four days for devotees from Dhanteras to Diwali.

It is said that Maa Annapurna is a form of Goddess Parvati. She blesses the world with abundant food. A person gets devoid of all the sins if he performs her puja with utmost dedication.

The popular legend associated with the temple goes like this. When Lord Shiva had come to Kashi, he had prayed to Maa Annapurna to feed the people there. Since then, the Goddess' blessing has always been on Kashi.