हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021

On Ganesh Chaturthi, devotee offers 5 kg gold mukut worth Rs 6 cr to Pune's Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati - In pics

Pune's famous and one of the oldest Bappa temples - Shreemant Dagdushekh Halwai Ganpati Mandir, is all decked up and Maha Bhog was offered to the Lord including modaks and sweets.  

On Ganesh Chaturthi, devotee offers 5 kg gold mukut worth Rs 6 cr to Pune&#039;s Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati - In pics
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@DagdushethG

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the entire nation is gripped in the festive fervour of welcoming Bappa home. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, it is the celebration of the birth of Lord Ganesha. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated on September 10, 2021. 

The day holds greater significance in Maharashtra and is celebrated as one of the major festivals in the state and is a 10-day affair. Pune's famous and one of the oldest Bappa temples - Shreemant Dagdushekh Halwai Ganpati Mandir, is all decked up and Maha Bhog was offered to the Lord including modaks and sweets.  

It has been learnt that one Bappa devotee offered 5-kg gold mukut worth Rs 6 crore to Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple on Ganesh Chaturthi festival. 

On this special day, the offering by this bhakt was made and Bappa's idol was decorated with new clothes, ornaments including the new 5 kg-gold mukut

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus second-wave outbreak, strict protocols are in place. Restrictions have been imposed in Maharashtra, where Ganesh Chaturthi is a major festival. 

Mumbai police have imposed Sec 144 CrPC from September 10-19. More than 5 people will not be allowed to gather at a place. No Ganpati processions will be allowed, the police said in its order. 

People have been advised to celebrate the festival at home. Most famous temples have made online darshans available through live streaming. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021Dagdusheth Halwai GanpatiPune Ganpati templesGanesh ChaturthiShreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir
Next
Story

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Watch Shree Siddhivinayak Temple darshan LIVE streaming for aarti, seek Bappa's blessings!

Must Watch

PT19M4S

Badi Bahas: Terrorist conspiracy with 'love jihad' in Kerala?