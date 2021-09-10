On Ganesh Chaturthi, devotee offers 5 kg gold mukut worth Rs 6 cr to Pune's Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati - In pics

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the entire nation is gripped in the festive fervour of welcoming Bappa home. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, it is the celebration of the birth of Lord Ganesha. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated on September 10, 2021.

The day holds greater significance in Maharashtra and is celebrated as one of the major festivals in the state and is a 10-day affair. Pune's famous and one of the oldest Bappa temples - Shreemant Dagdushekh Halwai Ganpati Mandir, is all decked up and Maha Bhog was offered to the Lord including modaks and sweets.

It has been learnt that one Bappa devotee offered 5-kg gold mukut worth Rs 6 crore to Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple on Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

On this special day, the offering by this bhakt was made and Bappa's idol was decorated with new clothes, ornaments including the new 5 kg-gold mukut.

Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple has been beautifully decorated on the occasion of Ganesh Utsav 2021! Watch all the programs live on our official Facebook Page @dagadushethganpati or on our website https://t.co/X6jv6frBtG Ganpati Bappa Morya! pic.twitter.com/pyJaXvoBP7 — Dagdusheth Ganpati (@DagdushethG) September 10, 2021

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus second-wave outbreak, strict protocols are in place. Restrictions have been imposed in Maharashtra, where Ganesh Chaturthi is a major festival.

Mumbai police have imposed Sec 144 CrPC from September 10-19. More than 5 people will not be allowed to gather at a place. No Ganpati processions will be allowed, the police said in its order.

People have been advised to celebrate the festival at home. Most famous temples have made online darshans available through live streaming.