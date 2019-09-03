On Nuakhai Juhar and Ganesh Chaturthi, Sudarsan Pattnaik shares breathtaking sand art creations—Pics

New Delhi: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik often displays his creativity through mind-blowing sand art sculptures. On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and Odisha'a Naukhai Juhar, Pattnaik shared yet another set of breathtaking sand art masterpieces.

Ganesh Chaturthi was marked this year on September 2. The festival is widely celebrated across the globe and is a 10-day long affair. The Ganpati Utsav is one of the major festivals in Maharashtra, especially.

Pattnaik created the Ganesh sculpture with a strong environment-friendly message. Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ban on plastic use initiative, Pattnaik installed as many as 1000 plastic bottles around the Ganpati sand art, creating awareness about the same.

#GaneshChaturthi My SandArt with message #SaveOurEnvironment & #SayNoToSingleUsePlastic at #Puri beach in Odisha with installing 1000 plastic bottles around it for creating awareness. pic.twitter.com/4OlCINuJub — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 2, 2019

Let's join hand, rise to the clarion call of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi and save our environment. #SayNoToSingleUsePlastic My Sand Art at #Puri beach in Odisha on the auspicious occasion of #GaneshChaturthi . pic.twitter.com/DjVIYkPniI — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 2, 2019

Meanwhile, celebrating Odisha's agricultural festival Nuakhai, Pattnaik created beautiful sand art sculpture. Nuakhai festival marks the start of a new rice season. It is celebrated the day after Ganesh Chaturthi.

Nuakhai Juhar is one of the most important festivals of Western Odisha and Simdega in Jharkhand. In coastal areas, its counterpart Nabanna is celebrated.

Pattnaik prayed to goddess Samleshwari on the festival.

In Sambalpur, Odisha the head priest of Samleshwari Temple offers the Nua-Anna or Nabanna to the goddess Samleshwari—the presiding deity of Sambalpur.