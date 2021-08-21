Onam 2021: Rasam to Payasam, make your Onam Sadhya platter at home with these special dishes!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Onam 2021

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The annual festival of Onam is celebrated with great pomp and show in Kerala. The festival is full of cultural activities and is celebrated to honour the demon King Mahabali. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that King Mahabali returned to Kerala during this time. Onam is a harvest festival that is not only celebrated in Kerala but in other parts of the country as well. Usually, it falls in the month of August or September.

Falling in the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam as per the Malayalam calendar in the month of Chingam, this year Onam is being celebrated on August 21, 2021. The 10-day long festival culminates with Thiruvonam - the most important day.

Let’s take a look at some of the most famous dishes of Onam Sadhya which you would love to relish with your loved ones:

Sadhya includes a platter full of traditional Kerala dishes, satiating your taste buds with delight. It is served on a banana leaf and especially during Onam, Sadhya forms an elaborate meal. 

1. Rasam – This is  a thin spicy soup kind of thing which is mixed with rice while eating

2. Parippu – This is one of the curries made out of lentil

3. Sambar – This is another curry sort of dish which is made of Lentil and vegetables

4. Avial – It is a thick mixture of 13 vegetables along with coconut oil and  curry leaves

5. Kaalan – This is made of coconut, vegetables and curd and its curry is comparatively thick and sourer than Avial

6. Olan: It’s a light and subtle-flavored dish prepared from a white gourd or ash-gourd, and black-eyed peas, coconut milk and ginger seasoned with coconut oil

7. Koottukari:  It is a yellow curry with banana and coconut, and has a hot and sweet taste.

8. Pachadi: It is a traditional South Indian fresh pickle served as a side dish.

9. Pulisseri: It’s a curry that is sweet and sour and has a touch of tamarind and cucumber and is yellow in colour. 

10. Thoran: It is a dry dish traditionally made of finely chopped vegetables along with grated coconut. 

11. Payasam: It is a sort of Kheer which is served as a dessert and is available in three to four forms that are eaten once the meal is over. 

 

We wish you all a very Happy and safe Onam!
 

