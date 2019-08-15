Raksha Bandhan 2019: Send these heartfelt WhatsApp, text and Facebook messages to your loved ones

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, you can express your innermost feelings and share heartfelt messages with your loved ones. In the times of active social media presence, we thought of compiling some beautiful Rakhi messages which you can share and send to your sister and near ones.

Check it out here:

You and I make the naughtiest duo in the world. You have been my partner in crime and today, as we celebrate Raksha Bandhan, I would like to tell you that I am yet to buy a gift for you. And please do not expect one from me. I am still as stingy as I used to be.

Sorry but please don’t get ready to kill me now. Wear the same wide smile that makes me smile.

Happy Raksha Bandhan to you and me - the best brother ever.

----

Dear Bhaiyya,

Like a father, you protected me

Like a mother, you took care of me

And like a friend, stood by me through thick and thin.

I can’t fathom life without you. I am missing you a lot today.

And I hope to be with you next year on Raksha Bandhan. Until then, keep smiling and keeping missing me.

Love you Bhaiyya.

----

Maine aapko bahut tang kiya hai..par aapne bhi khoob ladayi ki hai mujhse. Aaj hum paas paas nahin hain phir bhi humare khatte meethe rishtey ki baat wohi hai.

Aapko Raksha Bandhan ki dheron badhayi. Apni is choti behen ko kabhi na bhoolna.

----

Dear brother/sister.

I love you with all my heart.

I don't only love you, I live you.

Best wishes and good health.

Happy Raksha Bandhan.

----

This is to remind you that I have always got your back no matter what.

Even though you are as strong as a rock but I will be there to protect you always.

Love you! Happy Raksha Bandhan

----

Don't forget to wish a 'Happy Raksha Bandhan' to your loved ones. Let your brother or sister know how much you love them.

Here's wishing our reader a very happy Raksha Bandhan!