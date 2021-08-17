Raksha Bandhan 2021: Top 5 ways to celebrate Rakhi amid COVID-19 pandemic!

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it is really hard to think of celebrating festivals and moving out with family like we did before. Even though COVID-19 induced lockdown has been eased out from certain places yet there is an uncertainity and fear looming at large.

With third wave prediction knocking at the door, following strict COVID protocol at all times is mandatory.

However, it should not fade out the excitement of celebrating festivals and family occasions at home. So, with Raksha Bandhan approaching we have brought ‘top 5 ways to celebrate Rakhi amid pandemic’:

1) Send custom online gifts to siblings

Various online portals are giving you options to make your own gift packs with Rakhi to send it to your loved ones. Some of the companies are offering great deals with mugs, chocolates and Rakhi sets. So, you can surprise your brothers or sisters sending them these beautiful packages.

2) Try making Sweets and delicious meals at home



Even though everyone is tired of having healthy ‘ghar ka khana’, but try different recipes with you moms and wives this festival season and enjoy the pleasure of creating delicious festive dishes. You’ll find various easy recipes that will give you ‘Bazar wala flavour’.

3) Recreate Outfits from your old closet to make a new outfit

Rather than shopping new clothes this season, try and experiment various DIY outfits. Mix and match different pieces, create your own outfit and show it off to your friends and relatives.

4) Decorate your home with your kids



This activity will keep your kids busy and at the same time let them explore their creativity. Let them try out making ‘best out of waste’ and watch their creative brains blowing up with ideas.

5) Spend time with your loved ones

As this year Raksha Bandhan would be falling on a Sunday. Try spending it with your siblings, kids, wives and parents. Watch a movie, talk for hours on a video conference, irritate your siblings, surprise them with amazing gifts and talk your hearts out.

Wishing everyone a responsible, safe and happy Raksha Bandhan.