Raksha Bandhan 2022: Rakshabandhan celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters and is a special day for families across the country. This year, there has been confusion regarding the date of Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi, as it is popularly known. While some people are claiming it's on August 11, others say it's on August 12.

Raksha Bandhan 2022: It's on Thursday or Friday?

The beautiful festival celebrating the bond of brothers and sisters is observed on the full moon day. While the full moon tithi begins on Thursday, August 11, but there's 'Bhadra'on that day. According to Hindu mythology, auspicious things are not done during the period of 'Bhadra'. After that, the auspicious time begins. While the auspicious time continues till 12th, 'Purnima tithi' ends on 7.05 am August 12, says astrologer Anupam V Kapil. He says that technically, Purnima is on 12th. But as the tithi gets over very early, people are celebrating on 11th.

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Puja rituals

On this special day, sisters prepare the Rakhi ki thaali. You will need a small diya, akshat (rice mixed with turmeric), kumkum, sweets and the Rakhi. The much-awaited festival dedicated to all brothers and sisters is widely celebrated in India.

Pray with your entire family. Offer a small pooja at your house’s temple.

After offering puja to God, place a small wooden platform on the floor and make rangoli on all four sides. Ask your brother to sit on the platform.

Both of you then pray for each other’s well-being and long life.

Apply a tilak with the kumkum on your brother’s forehead.

Then tie the Rakhi around his right wrist.

Wave the arti place in a circular pattern in front of him.

Put the akshat on his head.

Offer the sweet to your brother.

Accept the gift that he has bought for you.