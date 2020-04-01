Ram Navami 2020: Date, significance and puja timings - all you need to know

New Delhi: Ram Navami, an important festival in the Hindu calendar, will be celebrated across India on April 2. The festival falls on the ninth day in the month of Chaitra, which also marks the end of Navratri. Lord Rama was born on Navami Tithi in the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month according to the Hindu calendar to Queen Kaushalya, King Dasharatha’s first wife. The Prince of Ayodhya, who was married to Devi Sita, is worshipped by millions across the globe. Thus, Ram Navami is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Rama.

On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and break it only after offering puja to Lord Rama. People who fast during Navratri also break their fast after worshipping the god. Devotees also hold ‘kanjak puja’ in parts of North India to mark the celebrations. As per traditions, nine young girls, who haven’t hit puberty, are invited and the devotees worship them and treat them to simple dishes like poori, chana and halwa or fruits.

According to Drikpanchang, the time for puja during Rama Navami is between 11 am to 1.39 pm (2 hours 30 minutes).

Devotees worship Lord Rama, listen or recite prayers and holy scriptures. At various places, artists perform the ceremonial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita and procession is taken out. However, this year, the celebrations will be indoors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Wishing our readers a very Happy Ram Navami!