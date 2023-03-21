Ramadan 2023: Begins On March 22, Check Complete City-Wise Sehri, Iftar And Moon Sighting Timings In India

Ramadan 2023 Calendar and Timings in India: Ramadan or Ramzan is an auspicious and holy month for Muslims all over the world, the entire month is full of celebrations and devotion. For Muslims around the world, Ramadan is of particular significance since it is a time when they express their devotion to the Lord and seek a sense of humility and spiritual peace.

The ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar is Ramadan, which is often regarded as the lucky quarter of the year. People observe Roza (fast from dawn to dusk, without even drinking water for 30 days). The festival of Ramadan is celebrated with friends, family, as well as other relatives during the month of Ramadan. In Saudi Arabia, Ramadan is anticipated to start on March 23, with Eid-ul-Fitr falling on April 21. The holy month of Ramazan begins with the moon sighting.

Key Ramadan 2023: Dates

Ramadan start on Wednesday 22 March 2023, will last for complete 30 days and ends on Friday, 21 April.

Laylat al-Qadr will be on Monday, 17 April 2023

Eid al-Fitr is on Saturday 22 April 2023.

Ramadan 2023: Moon Sighting

The new moon for Ramadan will commence on March 21 at 17:23 GMT (8:23 PM Mecca time), and no sightings of any kind are anticipated that night, according to Al Jazeera.

The new moon should be easily visible throughout most of the Middle East, North Africa, Western Europe, and America on March 22. So, March 23 is expected to be the first fasting day in these nations, it said, adding that if the sky is clear in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Iran, Pakistan, and South Africa, the new moon may be visible without the use of an optical device. If the moon is visible in those nations, March 23 will also mark the start of Ramadan as per Al Jazeera.

Here are the Ramadan 2023 Sehr-o-Iftar City-wise timings for India:

Ramadan Fasting: Ritual

One of the five pillars of Islam is fasting known as ‘Roza’, and Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, engaging in evil behavior, and having marital relations from sunrise until dusk.

Muslims fast during the holy month of Ramadan as a sign of respect for Muhammad's receiving the Quran for the first time, as per Islamic belief. In order to purify their souls and ask Allah, the Almighty, for forgiveness, individuals fast during this month which lasts from dawn till dusk every day.