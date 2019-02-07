Rose Day 2019: Twitter explodes with hilarious memes—Check inside

New Delhi: The Valentine Week has kickstarted on a high with Rose Day being celebrated each year on February 7. It is that time of the year when you can feel love is in the air. It's bliss for lovers and for all the singles out there—pull up your socks and get on to find the love of your life.

Well, social media too is thumping with Rose Day messages and quotes. While some are sweet and mushy, it's the explosion of hilarious memes which will ake you go LOL right away!

Check out the best ones here:

Friend : Kya Kar raha hai ? Me : Rose day celebrate kar raha hun.. F : Kiske sath ? M : Zindagi ke saath, zindagi roz leti aur deti hain — subhadip Barman (@Meme_boy_Subha) February 7, 2019

Couples : Rose Day

Single : Thursday, Rainy Day, Holiday & Sleepy Day — Sachin Suvedi (@suvedisachin) February 7, 2019

Couple's

...... happy rose day and Me Single Happy Roz Jisa Day #journeyofadiza — Team Naamkarann (@i_saklaen) February 7, 2019

The Valentine's Week begins from February 7 to 14th. It is that time of the year when lovers who wait with bated breath to utter those three magical words to the loved one finally get the courage to say it.

Starting from Rose day, Propose day, Chocolate day, Teddy day to Promise day, Hug day, Kiss day and finally the much awaited Valentine's Day. So, start planning your entire week according to Valentine's calendar.

Happy Valentine's Week!