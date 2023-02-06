topStoriesenglish2570340
HAPPY ROSE DAY 2023

Rose Day Wishes: Send your Valentine these Romantic Messages and Quotes This Rose Day With Poetry as Beautiful as Roses

Rose Day 2023 Wishes: Valentine's week is starting tomorrow with Rose Day, on 7 February. We bring you the most romantic and passionate wishes, messages and heatfelt poems to share with your valentine.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 07:09 PM IST

Rose Day Wishes: Send your Valentine these Romantic Messages and Quotes This Rose Day With Poetry as Beautiful as Roses

Valentine's Day 2023 Rose Day wishes: On the first day of Valentine's Week, roses are given as gifts to lovers, partners and loved ones on Rose Day, a special occasion celebrated around the world. Sending notes without roses does not fully express our thoughts and emotions. Make your partner's day memorable by giving them a rose day letter expressing to them of your admiration and love for them. 

Here are some special wishes for Rose Day that will show your lover just how much you adore and love them:

- You are the only one my heart wants, cherishes and loves the most. Happy Rose Day.

- Dear lover, thanks for being an amazing person and hyping me up every day even on silly matters. Hope this rose day brings you a new flavor and blesses your life.

- Happy Rose Day to the best girlfriend in the entire world. Your love fills me with so much joy and warmth.

- No matter what the season is, thanks for glooming in my garden and making my life even more beautiful than before.

- Roses are beautiful, and so are you. I am sending some roses for you on this day to thank you for being there for me. You’re the special person whom I want to wish rose day with a rose.

Happy Rose Day: Romantic Shayari

- Har pal khubsurat lagta hai aajkal,

Gulaab meinek chehra dikhta hai aajkal.

- Tum rakha karo koshish yun hi gulaab sa khilne ki,

Is dil mein rahegi khwahish tumse baar–baar milne ki.

 

- Chehre par hai nur itna,

Laakhon suraj ki roshani jitna,

Gulab akela kya karega,

Jab mehbub ho kudrat ki ruhaniyat jitna.

 

- मैं चाहता था कि उस को गुलाब पेश करूं

वो ख़ुद गुलाब था उस को गुलाब क्या देता

अफ़ज़ल इलाहाबादी

 

- फूल बनकर मुस्कुराना जिंदगी

मुस्कुरा के गम भुलाना ज़िंदगी

जीत कर कोई खुश हो तो क्या हुआ

हार कर खुशियां मनाना भी ज़िंदगी

हैप्पी रोज डे डियर !

Happy Rose Day 2023happy rose dayRose Day wishesRose Day messages

