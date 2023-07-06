Sabudana Khichdi To Shakarkandi Chaat: Sawan Vrat Recipes You Must-Try

The holy month of Sawan, also known as Shravan, is considered as one of the most auspicious months in the Hindu lunar calendar. Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva, the destroyer and transformer among the Hindu trinity. Devotees observe a rigorous fasting ritual known as the Sawan Vrat during this month to seek the blessings and grace of Lord Shiva.

Sawan Vrat, which involves abstaining from certain foods and maintaining a disciplined lifestyle, is observed by both men and women of all ages. During the Sawan Vrat, devotees refrain from consuming non-vegetarian food, alcohol, tobacco, and other worldly pleasures. Many followers also choose to avoid onions and garlic during this period.

While fasting, it's important to consume nutritious and healthy foods to maintain energy levels and stay nourished. Here are some healthy vrat recipes you can try during the month of Sawan:



Sabudana Khichdi:

Ingredients:

1 cup sabudana (sago pearls)

2 medium-sized potatoes, peeled and diced

1 tablespoon ghee (clarified butter)

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 green chili, finely chopped

1/4 cup roasted peanuts, crushed

Rock salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Lemon wedges (optional)

Instructions:

Wash the sabudana thoroughly and soak them in water for 4-5 hours or overnight.

Heat ghee in a pan and add cumin seeds. Once they splutter, add diced potatoes and cook until they turn golden brown.

Add green chili, crushed peanuts, and rock salt. Sauté for a minute.

Drain the soaked sabudana and add them to the pan. Mix well and cook for 5-7 minutes until the sabudana becomes translucent.

Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with lemon wedges.

Lauki (Bottle Gourd) Raita:

Ingredients:

1 cup grated lauki (bottle gourd)

1 cup yogurt (curd), whisked

1 green chili, finely chopped

1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

Rock salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Instructions:

Squeeze out excess water from grated lauki.

In a bowl, mix lauki, yogurt, green chili, roasted cumin powder, and rock salt.

Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and refrigerate for some time.

Serve chilled as a side dish with your meal.

Kuttu (Buckwheat) Dosa:

Ingredients:

1 cup kuttu atta (buckwheat flour)

1/2 cup grated potatoes

1 green chili, finely chopped

Rock salt to taste

Ghee for cooking

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, combine kuttu atta, grated potatoes, green chili, and rock salt.

Gradually add water to make a smooth batter. Let it rest for 15-20 minutes.

Heat a non-stick tawa or skillet and grease it with ghee.

Pour a ladleful of batter onto the tawa and spread it in a circular motion to make a dosa.

Cook until the edges turn crispy and golden brown. Flip and cook the other side as well.

Serve hot with yogurt or any vrat chutney of your choice.

Shakarkandi (Sweet Potato) Chaat:

Ingredients:

2 medium-sized sweet potatoes, boiled and peeled

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 tomato, finely chopped

1 green chili, finely chopped

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Rock salt to taste

Lemon juice for drizzling

Chaat masala (optional)

Instructions:

Cut the boiled sweet potatoes into small cubes or slices.

In a bowl, combine sweet potatoes, onion, tomato, green chili, coriander leaves, rock salt, and chaat masala (if using).

Drizzle lemon juice over the chaat and toss gently.

Serve immediately as a healthy and tangy snack.