Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Date, Time, Puja Vidhi, Significance, Importance and Rituals

VIKATA SANKASHTI CHATURTHI 2023: Sankashti, which means "deliverance from problems," is a belief that Lord Ganesha can remove all challenges and barriers. Sankashti Chaturthi, then, refers to the lunar calendar's fourth day, which frees people from hardships. Devotees break the fast with a meal after praying to the Lord, and the fast is followed from dawn until the moonrise.

On this day, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as "Sankashti Vinayak," a form worshipped as an incarnation of the Lord who can help in overcoming all challenges.

As a result, people observe this day in order to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings for overcoming challenges and difficulties in life as well as to bring wealth. The remover of all obstacles, or Vighnaharta, is how people refer to Lord Ganesh. Today, April 9, is Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Date

This time, Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi is being observed on Chaturthi Tithi (4th day) of Krishna Paksha in the month of Vaishakha i.e. April 9, 2023.

Chaturthi Tithi Begins- April 9, 2023 - 09:35 am

Chaturthi Tithi Ends- April 10- 08:37 am

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 9:35 AM on April 9 and will end at 8:37 AM on April 10.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Significance

Being a day devoted to Lord Ganesha, the remover of all impediments, it has special significance in Hindu culture. Devotees believe that celebrating this festival and participating in rituals will help them get through obstacles and problems in life. On Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi, people fast, pray, and make offerings to please the Lord. The Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat katha is recited to emphasise the value of faith, dedication, and tenacity. In Hindu traditions, it is observed to signify the importance of Lord Ganesha's blessings.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Puja Rituals

- The Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi puja rituals involve taking a bath and dressing in clean clothes to cleanse oneself.

- Puja items, such as an idol or portrait of Lord Ganesha, incense, flowers, fruits, and sweets, are offered by devotees.

- Lighting a lamp (Jyoti) and invoking Lord Ganesha with prayers and mantras signal the start of the puja.

- The Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat Katha is read as devotees reciting special prayers and presenting flowers, fruits, sweets, and other items.

- Devotees thank Lord Ganesha and ask for his blessings for conquering obstacles and hardships in life while fasting during the day.

- Devotees end their fast by eating the prasad offered to the deity after the prayers and ceremonies. Sesame seeds, modak, coconut, and jaggery are possible ingredients in the prasad.

- In many regions of India, notably in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, where it has particular significance, the festival is observed with tremendous dedication, zeal, and excitement.

