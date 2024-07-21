Satyanarayan Vrat July 2024: Date, Puja Timings, Puja Rituals, And Significance of Purnima Vrat

Purnima is commemorated as a day of reverence for Lord Vishnu, and holding religious importance in Hindu tradition. On this auspicious Full Moon day, devotees perform prayers and seek blessings from Lord Vishnu. Observers also partake in the Shri Satyanarayan Vrat ritual. According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi falls in the month of Ashadha, and Ashadha Purnima Vrat will be observed on July 21, 2024.

Satyanarayan Vrat July 2024: Date and Time

Purnima Tithi Begins - July 20, 2024 - 05:59 PM

Purnima Tithi Ends - July 21, 2024 - 03:46 PM

Satyanarayan Vrat July 2024: Significance

Ashadha Purnima holds great significance in Hinduism as a deeply religious day dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Devotees observe fasting and perform the Satyanarayan puja to honor him. This day is revered because the Full Moon's divine rays are believed to touch the earth, spreading auspicious energies far and wide.

In astrology, the Moon influences psychic abilities, moods, the mind, and emotions. During the full moon, individuals often experience heightened intuition, connecting deeply with their higher self. Observing the Satyanarayan fast is believed to invoke blessings from Lord Vishnu, providing relief from hardships and granting fulfillment of desired wishes.

Satyanarayan Vrat July 2024: Puja Vidhi

1. Devotees wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath.

2. Clean your house, offer Arghya to Lord Surya and take blessings of Lord Surya.

3. Satyanarayan Puja can be performed anytime (Morning, Madhyahna and Evening Time).

4. People perform Satyanarayan Puja by themselves or they can conduct this puja through a qualified priest.

5. Take a wooden plank and cover it with red or yellow colour cloth.

6. Place Satyanarayan idol/picture, offer garland and decorate the plank with banana leaves, Put yellow chandan tilak and spread some rice, keep a kalash full of water then light a diya with pure desi ghee.

7. Prepare Panchamrit (mixture of milk, curd, honey, sugar powder and few drops of ghee) and make panjiri (roast wheat flour and when it turns brown then put this in a bowl till it gets cool, put some sugar powder and cut banana into small pieces and mix it) and prepare rice Kheer. This is the bhog prasad, which is offered to Lord Satyanarayan.

8. Put Tulsi Patra in Panchamrit and panjiri.

9. Recite or listen to Satyanarayan Vrat Katha and then chant Jai "Om Jai Laxmi Ramana Aarti" and "Om Jai Jagdish Hare Aarti"

10. After completing all puja rituals then put some bhog prasad in that kalash and then offer that kalash water to Moon to honour the Moon deity and seek blessings.

11. Distribute bhog prasad among all the family members.

12. Devotees can break their fast by having bhog prasad first and then they can have sattvik meal without onion, garlic.

13. Do not consume any tamasik food items on this auspicious day.

Mantra

1. Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye..!!

2. Om Namo Laxmi Narayanaye..!!

3. Hare Ram Hare Ram Ram Ram Hare Hare Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare..!!



