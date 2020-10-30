हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sharad Purnima 2020

Sharad Purnima 2020: Lakshmi Puja, Moonrise timings and significance

Sharad Purnima 2020: Lakshmi Puja, Moonrise timings and significance

New Delhi: The highly auspicious Sharad Purnima, known by various other names in different belts of the country such as Kumara Purnima, Kojagiri Purnima, Raas Purnima, Sharad Poonam, Navanna Purnima or Kaumudi Purnima is celebrated this year on October 30. 

It is a harvest festival which falls on the full moon day of the lunar month Ashvin, as per Hindu calendar. This marks the end of the monsoon. The Sharad Purnima is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi as according to many beliefs, it is observed as her birthday. The auspicious full moon day is considered to be divine. 

Many devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi on this day, celebrating her birthday with utmost devotion, observing fast, singing her hymns and praying for prosperity. The healing and nourishing night holds in it a lot of power and sanctity.

Sharad Purnima Moonrise Timings: 05:11 PM

Purnima Tithi Begins - 05:45 PM on Oct 30, 2020
Purnima Tithi Ends - 08:18 PM on Oct 31, 2020

(as per drikpanchang.com)

Significance of Sharad Purnima 2020:

It is said that meditating on this day (full moon) helps in attaining peace and tranquillity. This is the reason why many people, either alone or in large groups, meditate by shores of the holy river Ganges. As per belief, the moon sprinkles its elixir (Amrit) over the earth healing it in and out.

It is also said that Sharad Purnima is the only day in the whole year when the moon rises up to all of its 16 Kalas which make for a perfect human personality. Lord Krishna was born with all 16 Kalas whereas Lord Rama with 12 Kalas respectively. 

Both are believed to be incarnations of Lord Vishnu. 

Devotees also pray to Moon god or Chandra Dev, prepare sweet rice kheer as an offering which is kept under moonlight overnight and consumed the other day as a prasad to all. 

Here's wishing everyone a happy Sharad Purnima!

 

 

