New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated this year on September 7. This year the 10-day long festivity of Ganeshotsav is a major attraction In Maharashtra where many popular Bappa temples are beautifully decorated during the festival. Devotees welcome Bappa to their abodes and after hosting the Lord for days, and bid him a tearful adieu with Visarjan. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, it is the celebration of the birth of Lord Ganesha.

All those who are away and can't physically visit the Ganpati temples today, can watch Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Mumbai's direct LIVE streaming Darshan of Lord Ganpati and pray to the Lord for his abundant blessings:

SHREE SIDDHIVINAYAK TEMPLE MUMBAI LIVE STREAMING DARSHAN 2024

(The Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 LIVE darshan will be updated tomorrow)

Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai is one of the most famous Ganesh mandirs in the country. Thousands of devotees throng the temple to seek Bappa's divine blessings. Special arrangements have been made, keeping the crowd in mind.

Devotees turn hosts to the Lord by inviting him to their homes. The freshness in the breeze and the picture-perfect weather strike a perfect balance between mind, body, and soul. The more you worship with an open mind and sanctimonious thoughts—the more Ganpati will bestow you with wisdom, health, and prosperity.

Huge Ganpati pandals are decked up nationwide, and devotees throng them in huge numbers, seeking his blessings. The festival is celebrated with equal energy and enthusiasm globally by Indians.