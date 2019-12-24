Solar Eclipse 2019: India timings and date

New Delhi: Come December 26 and the world will witness the last solar eclipse of 2019. Taking place a day after Christmas, the eclipse will be visible in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Southern India, and parts of Indonesia.

The last solar eclipse of 2019 will be annular in nature, forming a ring of fire. When it's a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon, however, in partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured.

According to timeanddate.com, an annular solar eclipse happens when Moon covers the Sun's center, leaving the Sun's visible outer edges to form a “ring of fire” or annulus around the Moon.

This is not a total solar eclipse but an annular one. Reportedly, in most parts of Asia, North/East Africa, and North/West Australia, the partial eclipse will be visible.

India Timings, as per timeanddate.com

First location to see the partial eclipse begin at 26 Dec, 02:29:53, in New Delhi at 07:59:53

First location to see the full eclipse begin at 03:34:33, in New Delhi at 09:04:33

Maximum Eclipse time -- 05:17:46, in New Delhi at 10:47:46

Last location to see the full eclipse end at 26 Dec, 07:00:55, in New Delhi at 26 Dec, 12:30:55

Last location to see the partial eclipse ending at 26 Dec, 08:05:40, in New Delhi at 26 Dec, 13:35:40

Take note: An eclipse should not be seen with the naked eye, maintains NASA as it can cause damage to the eye. Skywatchers should use binoculars, a telescope or optical camera viewfinder to watch the eclipse.