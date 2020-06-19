Solar Eclipse 2020: All you need to know about Surya Grahan coinciding with Ashadha Amavasya

New Delhi: We are about to witness the second solar eclipse of 2020 on June 21. When it's a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon, however, in partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured. This one is going to be an annular eclipse.

The Annular solar eclipse forms a ring of fire but is different from a total eclipse. It will be visible in parts of Africa including the Central African Republic, Congo, Ethiopia, Pakistan, India, and China.

India Timings of Surya Grahan:

First location to see the partial eclipse begin - 21 Jun, 09:15:58 am

First location to see the full eclipse begin - 21 Jun, 10:17:45 am

Maximum Eclipse - 21 Jun, 12:10:04 am

Last location to see the full eclipse end - 21 Jun, 14:02:17 am

Last location to see the partial eclipse end - 21 Jun, 15:04:01 am

(as per timeanddate.com)

Besides, Surya Grahan, there is Ashadha Amavasya on June 21 as well. Amavasya refers to the new moon day or the new moon in Sanksrit. It usually takes place in the middle of the month but as per amānta māna calendar, followed in some parts of the country, Amavasya falls on the last day of the lunar month. This day holds utmost significance as you can perform several pujas and rituals.

If a new moon or Amavasya falls on a Monday, it is called Somvati Amavasya, if it is on a Saturday then it becomes Shani Amavasya. Also, the one falling on the last day of Pitru-Paksha in Sept-Oct is called Mahalaya Amavasya.

Ashada Amavasya timings:

June 21, 2020, Sunday - Ashadha, Krishna Amavasya

Ashadha Amavasya - Begins - 11:52 AM, Jun 20

Ends - 12:10 PM, Jun 21

(as per drikpanchang.com)

On Ashadha Amavasya, people remember their ancestors and Pitru (who are no longer alive) and make offerings to them, seeking their blessings. Also, people pray for the well-being of everyone in the family and ask for forgiveness.

Importance of Amavasya:

Amavasya is considered to be the most significant time to perform specific puja for your ancestors who are longer alive. Making offerings, donations or charity, giving food, clothes and other necessary items in the name of your ancestors is done on Amavasya.

Some observe fast and perform puja, seeking blessings of their ancestors and pray to the almighty for the peace of their souls. Also, wherever possible, they also prefer taking a bath in a holy river in the morning and performing the other rituals of the day.

There are various types of Amavasya which take place throughout the year but names might differ as in North and South India.