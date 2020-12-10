हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SOLAR ECLIPSE 2020

Solar Eclipse 2020 on December 14, check Surya Grahan timings in India

The Surya Grahan will be 7:03 PM (IST) on December 14 and 12:23 AM on December 15. 

Solar Eclipse 2020 on December 14, check Surya Grahan timings in India
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational use only)

New Delhi: The last Surya Grahan or Solar Eclipse of 2020 will take place on December 14. It is going to be a total solar eclipse which will be visible from Chile and parts of Argentina. The Sun will be totally covered by the shadow of the Moon during the eclipse. 

According to timeanddate.com, the total eclipse will be visible in southern South America, south-west Africa while Antarctica will see a partial solar eclipse, most likely. 

Solar Eclipse India Timings:

The Surya Grahan will be 7:03 PM (IST) on December 14 and 12:23 AM on December 15. The maximum eclipse is expected to be at 9:43 PM.

(as per timeanddate.com)

Since in India, the solar eclipse will not occur during day time it will not be visible to us.

The first Solar Eclipse of this year was on June 21. When it's a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon, however, in partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured. 

Take Note: The eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It will cause permanent damage to the eyes leading to blindness even when the moon covers most portion of the Sun.

 

