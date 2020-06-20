Solar Eclipse 2020: Surya Grahan timings in Allahabad, Amritsar, Haridwar, Lucknow

New Delhi: When it's a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon, however, in partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured. The world is about to witness its second solar eclipse of 2020 on June 21. This one is going to be an annular eclipse.
From India, annular phase will be visible in the morning from some places within a narrow corridor of the northern part of the country (parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand) and it will be seen as partial solar eclipse from the rest part of the country.
The Annular solar eclipse forms a ring of fire but is different from a total eclipse. It will be visible in parts of Africa including the Central African Republic, Congo, Ethiopia, Pakistan, India, and China.
India Timings of Surya Grahan:
First location to see the partial eclipse begin - 21 Jun, 09:15:58 am
First location to see the full eclipse begin - 21 Jun, 10:17:45 am
Maximum Eclipse - 21 Jun, 12:10:04 am
Last location to see the full eclipse end - 21 Jun, 14:02:17 am
Last location to see the partial eclipse end - 21 Jun, 15:04:01 am
(as per timeanddate.com)
Check out the Table showing phases of the eclipse in various cities of the country:
|Places
|Partial
Eclipse
Begins
(IST)
|Annular
phase
Begins
(IST)
|Greatest
Eclipse
(IST)
|Magni-
tude
|Max-imum.
Obscu-ration
|Annular
phase
Ends
(IST)
|Partial
Eclipse
Ends
(IST)
|Dura-tion
of
Eclipse
|h m
|h m
|h m
|h m
|h m
|h m
|Agartala
|10 56.0
|- -
|12 45.1
|0.771
|71.1%
|- -
|14 23.6
|3 28
|Ahmedabad
|10 04.0
|- -
|11 42.2
|0.823
|77.4%
|- -
|13 32.2
|3 28
|Aizawl
|11 00.9
|- -
|12 49.8
|0.770
|70.9%
|- -
|14 26.7
|3 26
|Allahabad
|10 27.6
|- -
|12 13.6
|0.831
|78.4%
|- -
|14 00.6
|3 33
|Amritsar
|10 20.0
|- -
|11 57.7
|0.935
|91.5%
|- -
|13 41.6
|3 22
|Bangalore
|10 13.2
|- -
|11 47.6
|0.473
|36.5%
|- -
|13 31.5
|3 18
|Bhagalpur
|10 42.4
|- -
|12 30.9
|0.811
|76.0%
|- -
|14 13.8
|3 31
|Bhopal
|10 14.7
|- -
|11 57.4
|0.789
|73.2%
|- -
|13 47.0
|3 32
|Bhubaneswar
|10 38.3
|- -
|12 26.1
|0.655
|57.0%
|- -
|14 09.7
|3 31
|*Chamoli
|10 27.1
|12 08.7
|12 09.1
|0.997
|98.6%
|12 09.4
|13 53.7
|3 27
|Chandigarh
|10 24.4
|- -
|12 04.5
|0.965
|95.4%
|- -
|13 48.7
|3 24
|Chennai
|10 22.0
|- -
|11 58.5
|0.453
|34.4%
|- -
|13 40.8
|3 19
|Cochin
|10 11.0
|- -
|11 38.9
|0.396
|28.4%
|- -
|13 17.7
|3 07
|Cooch Behar
|10 50.5
|- -
|12 39.0
|0.846
|80.3%
|- -
|14 19.2
|3 29
|Darjeeling
|10 47.2
|- -
|12 35.2
|0.868
|83.1%
|- -
|14 16.3
|3 29
|*Dehradun
|10 24.2
|12 05.0
|12 05.3
|0.996
|98.6%
|12 05.6
|13 50.4
|3 26
|Delhi
|10 20.1
|- -
|12 01.6
|0.952
|93.7%
|- -
|13 48.4
|3 28
|Dibrugarh
|11 07.9
|- -
|12 54.7
|0.896
|86.5%
|- -
|14 29.1
|3 21
|Dwarka
|9 56.6
|- -
|11 31.1
|0.840
|79.5%
|- -
|13 20.1
|3 24
|Gandhinagar
|10 04.3
|- -
|11 42.6
|0.827
|77.9%
|- -
|13 32.6
|3 28
|Gangtok
|10 48.3
|- -
|12 36.2
|0.877
|84.2%
|- -
|14 17.0
|3 28
|Gaya
|10 36.2
|- -
|12 24.2
|0.799
|74.4%
|- -
|14 08.9
|3 33
|Guwahati
|10 57.0
|- -
|12 45.5
|0.842
|79.8%
|- -
|14 23.6
|3 27
|Haridwar
|10 24.9
|- -
|12 06.0
|0.990
|98.6%
|- -
|13 50.8
|3 26
|Hazaribagh
|10 37.2
|- -
|12 25.4
|0.774
|71.4%
|- -
|14 09.9
|3 33
|Hyderabad
|10 15.0
|- -
|11 55.8
|0.602
|50.8%
|- -
|13 43.9
|3 29
|Imphal
|11 04.6
|- -
|12 53.0
|0.804
|75.0%
|- -
|14 28.7
|3 24
|Itanagar
|11 03.5
|- -
|12 51.1
|0.879
|84.4%
|- -
|14 26.9
|3 23
|Jaipur
|10 14.8
|- -
|11 55.8
|0.908
|88.1%
|- -
|13 44.2
|3 29
|Jalandhar
|10 22.7
|- -
|12 01.0
|0.931
|91.0%
|- -
|13 44.5
|3 22
|Jammu
|10 21.7
|- -
|11 58.5
|0.904
|87.5%
|- -
|13 41.2
|3 20
|*Joshimath
|10 27.8
|12 09.5
|12 09.8
|0.997
|98.6%
|12 10.2
|13 54.3
|3 27
|Kannur
|10 06.7
|- -
|11 37.5
|0.461
|35.2%
|- -
|13 20.4
|3 14
|Kanyakumari
|10 17.7
|- -
|11 41.9
|0.329
|21.9%
|- -
|13 15.3
|2 58
|Kavalur
|10 19.2
|- -
|11 55.1
|0.458
|34.9%
|- -
|13 37.9
|3 19
|Kavaratti
|10 00.3
|- -
|11 28.0
|0.460
|35.1%
|- -
|13 09.7
|3 09
‘ - - ‘ indicates annular phase of eclipse is not visible corresponding to the places where only partial eclipse occurs
‘*’ Places where annular phase of eclipse occurs
|Places
|Partial
Eclipse
Begins
(IST)
|Annular
phase
Begins
(IST)
|Greatest
Eclipse
(IST)
|Magni-
tude
|Max-imum.
Obscu-ration
|Annular
phase
Ends
(IST)
|Partial
Eclipse
Ends
(IST)
|Dura-tion
of
Eclipse
|h m
|h m
|h m
|h m
|h m
|h m
|Kohima
|11 05.3
|- -
|12 53.3
|0.835
|78.9%
|- -
|14 28.8
|3 23
|Kolkata
|10 46.4
|- -
|12 35.5
|0.725
|65.5%
|- -
|14 17.0
|3 31
|Kozikode
|10 08.4
|- -
|11 38.5
|0.439
|32.9%
|- -
|13 20.2
|3 12
|*Kurukshetra
|10 21.3
|12 01.4
|12 01.8
|0.997
|98.6%
|12 02.1
|13 47.4
|3 26
|Lucknow
|10 26.8
|- -
|12 11.8
|0.879
|84.4%
|- -
|13 58.5
|3 32
|Madurai
|10 17.6
|- -
|11 46.5
|0.377
|26.6%
|- -
|13 24.3
|3 07
|Mangalore
|10 04.9
|- -
|11 37.1
|0.498
|39.1%
|- -
|13 21.8
|3 17
|Mount Abu
|10 05.9
|- -
|11 44.3
|0.868
|83.0%
|- -
|13 33.8
|3 28
|Mumbai
|10 00.9
|- -
|11 37.5
|0.697
|62.1%
|- -
|13 27.5
|3 27
|Mysore
|10 10.7
|- -
|11 43.4
|0.461
|35.2%
|- -
|13 26.5
|3 16
|Nagpur
|10 17.9
|- -
|12 01.6
|0.711
|63.7%
|- -
|13 50.7
|3 33
|Nasik
|10 03.8
|- -
|11 42.0
|0.720
|64.8%
|- -
|13 32.3
|3 29
|Panaji
|10 03.3
|- -
|11 38.8
|0.589
|49.3%
|- -
|13 26.9
|3 24
|Patna
|10 37.1
|- -
|12 24.9
|0.825
|77.7%
|- -
|14 09.3
|3 32
|Pondicherry
|10 21.7
|- -
|11 56.0
|0.423
|31.2%
|- -
|13 36.7
|3 15
|Port Blair
|11 15.6
|- -
|12 53.4
|0.393
|28.1%
|- -
|14 18.8
|3 03
|Pune
|10 03.0
|- -
|11 40.5
|0.675
|59.5%
|- -
|13 30.3
|3 27
|Puri
|10 38.3
|- -
|12 26.0
|0.641
|55.4%
|- -
|14 09.3
|3 31
|Raipur
|10 25.1
|- -
|12 10.9
|0.699
|62.3%
|- -
|13 58.4
|3 33
|Rajkot
|9 59.6
|- -
|11 35.8
|0.819
|77.0%
|- -
|13 25.5
|3 26
|Ranchi
|10 36.8
|- -
|12 25.0
|0.753
|68.8%
|- -
|14 09.6
|3 33
|Sambalpur
|10 32.2
|- -
|12 19.6
|0.697
|62.1%
|- -
|14 05.3
|3 33
|Shillong
|10 58.0
|- -
|12 46.6
|0.826
|77.8%
|- -
|14 24.5
|3 27
|Shimla
|10 23.5
|- -
|12 03.4
|0.967
|95.6%
|- -
|13 47.9
|3 24
|Silchar
|11 01.0
|- -
|12 49.7
|0.803
|74.9%
|- -
|14 26.6
|3 26
|Siliguri
|10 47.3
|- -
|12 35.5
|0.856
|81.6%
|- -
|14 16.7
|3 29
|*Sirsa
|10 16.9
|11 55.9
|11 56.1
|0.996
|98.6%
|11 56.6
|13 42.3
|3 25
|Srinagar
|10 24.2
|- -
|11 59.7
|0.861
|82.2%
|- -
|13 40.6
|3 16
|*Suratgarh
|10 14.5
|11 52.5
|11 52.9
|0.998
|98.6%
|11 53.3
|13 39.2
|3 25
|Thiruvanantapuram
|10 15.1
|- -
|11 40.0
|0.346
|23.5%
|- -
|13 14.9
|3 00
|Udaipur
|10 07.8
|- -
|11 47.2
|0.858
|81.8%
|- -
|13 36.8
|3 29
|Ujjain
|10 10.9
|- -
|11 52.1
|0.798
|74.3%
|- -
|13 42.2
|3 31
|Vadodara
|10 04.6
|- -
|11 43.2
|0.795
|73.9%
|- -
|13 33.5
|3 29
|Varanasi
|10 31.0
|- -
|12 17.8
|0.821
|77.2%
|- -
|14 04.0
|3 33
‘ - - ‘ indicates annular phase of eclipse is not visible corresponding to the places where only partial eclipse occurs ‘*’ Places where annular phase of eclipse occurs
|Places
|Annular
phase
Begins
(IST)
|Greatest
Eclipse
(IST)
|Max-imum.
Obscu-ration
|Annular
phase
Ends
(IST)
|Duration of Annularity
|h m
|h m
|h m
|m s
|Chamoli
|12 08.7
|12 09.1
|98.6%
|12 09.4
|0 38
|Dehradun
|12 05.0
|12 05.3
|98.6%
|12 05.6
|0 31
|Joshimath
|12 09.5
|12 09.8
|98.6%
|12 10.2
|0 39
|Kurukshetra
|12 01.4
|12 01.8
|98.6%
|12 02.1
|0 39
|Sirsa
|11 55.9
|11 56.1
|98.6%
|11 56.4
|0 36
|Suratgarh
|11 52.5
|11 52.9
|98.6%
|11 53.3
|0 45
Take Note: The eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It will cause permanent damage of the eyes leading to blindness even when the moon covers most portion of the Sun. The safe technique to observe the solar eclipse is either by using a proper filter like aluminized Mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14 or by making a projection of Sun’s image on a whiteboard by telescope.